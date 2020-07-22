Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:53 PM

19 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in San Ramon, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in San Ramon is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
11 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,712
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,386
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
116 Lucy Lane
116 Lucy Lane, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom in a prime Gale Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon - Available for immediate move-in. Please call David at 415-990-0794 to schedule an appointment.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Southern San Ramon
9084 Craydon Circle - 1
9084 Craydon Circle, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
731 sqft
*55+* Sunny Glenn Complex in San Ramon - Applicants Must be *55+" to live in Sunny Glenn Community. Peaceful single story unit available in Sunny Glenn.Property is in the back of the complex with views of the hills. One bedroom and one bath.
Results within 10 miles of San Ramon
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Ashland
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
800 sqft
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
15 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,662
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,819
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
Cherryland
Paseo Gardens
16929 Meekland Ave, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
480 sqft
Located just west of Meek Park, this development features a series of special amenities, including onsite laundry, a putting green, granite counters, garbage disposals, dishwashers in each unit and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Livermore
Catalina Crest
1038 Catalina Dr, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Carnegie Park and Railroad Ave. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has parking, pool, gym, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
2 Units Available
Leland Heights
Royal Gardens
434 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
620 sqft
Excellent location on Junction Ave., close to the Junction Ave. K-8 School. Residents enjoy units with bathtubs, ceiling fans, oven, range and garbage disposal. Community has pool, parking and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1548 D St
1548 D Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
850 sqft
One bedroom house rear property - Property Id: 319449 One bedroom, one full bath cottage, with washer dryer on site, walk in closet, gas stove, open concet kitchen and living room and a little storage, with off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Holcomb Court
19 Holcomb Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Spacious one bedroom/one bath condo in Walnut Creek - Newly remodeled spacious one bed/one bath apartment in Walnut Creek. All new paint throughout, new floors, new lighting, all new kitchen cabinets/counter tops and new bathroom.

1 of 2

Last updated July 18 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1610 Mono Avenue
1610 Mono Avenue, Ashland, CA
Studio
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1610 Mono Avenue in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated February 13 at 11:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1484 162nd Ave 20
1484 162nd Avenue, Ashland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one bedroom apartment - Property Id: 217580 Newly remodeled apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217580 Property Id 217580 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5521206)
City Guide for San Ramon, CA

"Cause there ain't no California, where the water tastes like wine / Ain't no Big Rock Candy Mountain, where you feel good all the time / I ain't found that old blue bayou, thou I roamed my whole life long /Searching for my blue heaven, heard somewhere it's called home." (- Mel Tillis, "Ain't No California")

We've all heard of rebuilding, but San Ramon is taking it to new heights. The city has approved a full reconstruction of the downtown area. Forty acres of land have been put aside to house a theater, a public plaza, hotels, new residential homes, a new city hall, library AND transit center. On top of all of that, new office space is slated to join the planned additions. To say this is a city on the rise is quite an understatement. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,800 in San Ramon, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in San Ramon is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,800 in San Ramon in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

