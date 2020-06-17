375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully designed and decorated. Good floor plan, 3 bedrooms each has its own bathroom. rear unit only one common wall, two level townhouse with attached garage, GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO SAN MARINO. Built in 1986 but major remodeled in 2019 from floor to ceilings, new bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with name brands appliances and custom made maple cabinet, granite slab kitchen counter tops; contemporary featured bathrooms; high ceilings living room with granite fireplace, attached two car garages. good size PRIVATE BACKYARD.This townhouse offers comfortable and modern living. Must see to appreciate.