All apartments in San Pasqual
Find more places like 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Pasqual, CA
/
375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard

375 Sierra Madre Boulevard · (626) 437-7580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Pasqual
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

375 Sierra Madre Boulevard, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully designed and decorated. Good floor plan, 3 bedrooms each has its own bathroom. rear unit only one common wall, two level townhouse with attached garage, GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO SAN MARINO. Built in 1986 but major remodeled in 2019 from floor to ceilings, new bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with name brands appliances and custom made maple cabinet, granite slab kitchen counter tops; contemporary featured bathrooms; high ceilings living room with granite fireplace, attached two car garages. good size PRIVATE BACKYARD.This townhouse offers comfortable and modern living. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have any available units?
375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have?
Some of 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pasqual.
Does 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have a pool?
No, 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd
San Pasqual, CA 91107

Similar Pages

San Pasqual 1 BedroomsSan Pasqual 2 Bedrooms
San Pasqual Apartments with GymSan Pasqual Apartments with Parking
San Pasqual Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity