Home
/
San Pasqual, CA
/
370 Bonita Ave
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

370 Bonita Ave

370 Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

370 Bonita Avenue, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Located at quiet street of desirable Pasadena neighborhood, this single story home has many modern comforts while keeping much of its original charm. A large living room with fireplace greets you as you enter the home. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room and bedrooms. Formal dining room with crown molding, and built-in shelves. Updated kitchen with modern appliances, a private nook, and a separate laundry area with utility sink. The two spacious bedrooms has crown moldings, ceiling fan, and custom closet shelving. Remodeled bathroom in between the bedrooms has separate tub and shower. A bonus room with a separate bathroom overlooking the backyard. It can be used as family room, office, or 3rd bedroom. Enclosed backyard with mature landscaping and a covered patio for entertaining and relaxing. Newer driveway with electric gate that leads to a detached 2-car garage.

(RLNE5333875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

