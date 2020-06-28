370 Bonita Ave

Amenities
Located at quiet street of desirable Pasadena neighborhood, this single story home has many modern comforts while keeping much of its original charm. A large living room with fireplace greets you as you enter the home. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room and bedrooms. Formal dining room with crown molding, and built-in shelves. Updated kitchen with modern appliances, a private nook, and a separate laundry area with utility sink. The two spacious bedrooms has crown moldings, ceiling fan, and custom closet shelving. Remodeled bathroom in between the bedrooms has separate tub and shower. A bonus room with a separate bathroom overlooking the backyard. It can be used as family room, office, or 3rd bedroom. Enclosed backyard with mature landscaping and a covered patio for entertaining and relaxing. Newer driveway with electric gate that leads to a detached 2-car garage.
(RLNE5333875)