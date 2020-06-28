370 Bonita Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Located at quiet street of desirable Pasadena neighborhood, this single story home has many modern comforts while keeping much of its original charm. A large living room with fireplace greets you as you enter the home. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room and bedrooms. Formal dining room with crown molding, and built-in shelves. Updated kitchen with modern appliances, a private nook, and a separate laundry area with utility sink. The two spacious bedrooms has crown moldings, ceiling fan, and custom closet shelving. Remodeled bathroom in between the bedrooms has separate tub and shower. A bonus room with a separate bathroom overlooking the backyard. It can be used as family room, office, or 3rd bedroom. Enclosed backyard with mature landscaping and a covered patio for entertaining and relaxing. Newer driveway with electric gate that leads to a detached 2-car garage.



(RLNE5333875)