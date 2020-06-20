All apartments in San Pasqual
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

312 South Santa Anita Ave

312 Santa Anita Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

312 Santa Anita Avenue, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy comfortable living on this pleasant, unfurnished, single-family home property rental in Pasadena!

Home’s Features:
- 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
- Den, fireplace, big windows with blinds, and hardwood flooring
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Kitchen with fine cabinets with lots of storage, garbage disposal, microwave, and stove
- Central AC, ceiling fans
_ Bathrooms with pedestal sinks and shower/tub combos
- Fenced yard (maintained by owner)
- Pet-friendly home (with a $500 pet deposit/pet, no weight limit)
- 2-car detached garage with storage
- Close to the parks

The tenant will be responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, gardening, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Eaton Blanche Park, Botanical Gardens, Gwinn Park, Victory Park, and Grant Park.

Bus lines:
264/267 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
60 PCC - SMV Station – Michillinda - 0.1 mile
487 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 1.1 miles

(RLNE5783367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

