312 South Santa Anita Ave

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Enjoy comfortable living on this pleasant, unfurnished, single-family home property rental in Pasadena!
Home’s Features:
- 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
- Den, fireplace, big windows with blinds, and hardwood flooring
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Kitchen with fine cabinets with lots of storage, garbage disposal, microwave, and stove
- Central AC, ceiling fans
_ Bathrooms with pedestal sinks and shower/tub combos
- Fenced yard (maintained by owner)
- Pet-friendly home (with a $500 pet deposit/pet, no weight limit)
- 2-car detached garage with storage
- Close to the parks
The tenant will be responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet whereas the landlord will cover the water, trash, gardening, and landscaping.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Eaton Blanche Park, Botanical Gardens, Gwinn Park, Victory Park, and Grant Park.
Bus lines:
264/267 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
60 PCC - SMV Station – Michillinda - 0.1 mile
487 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile
Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 1.1 miles
