2101 California Avenue

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Completely remodeled and beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex upstairs unit. Everything is new including walls, doors, fixtures, lighting, appliances, counter tops, bathrooms, windows, paint, etc. New plumbing and electrical updates. Move-in Ready! Separate laundry room. Assigned parking included.

Easy access to BART, AC Transit, Shopping, Schools, freeway entrances etc. Very easy commute to Oakland or San Francisco. Located 15-20 Minute commute to Kaiser Oakland, Children's Hospital, & Highland Hospitals, and 25 mins to both San Francisco and San Leandro.