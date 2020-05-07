All apartments in San Pablo
Find more places like 2101 California Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Pablo, CA
/
2101 California Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:58 AM

2101 California Avenue

2101 California Avenue · (510) 244-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Pablo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2101 California Avenue, San Pablo, CA 94806
San Pablo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Completely remodeled and beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex upstairs unit. Everything is new including walls, doors, fixtures, lighting, appliances, counter tops, bathrooms, windows, paint, etc. New plumbing and electrical updates. Move-in Ready! Separate laundry room. Assigned parking included.
Easy access to BART, AC Transit, Shopping, Schools, freeway entrances etc. Very easy commute to Oakland or San Francisco. Located 15-20 Minute commute to Kaiser Oakland, Children's Hospital, & Highland Hospitals, and 25 mins to both San Francisco and San Leandro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 California Avenue have any available units?
2101 California Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2101 California Avenue have?
Some of 2101 California Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2101 California Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 California Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2101 California Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pablo.
Does 2101 California Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2101 California Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2101 California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 California Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 California Avenue have a pool?
No, 2101 California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2101 California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2101 California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 California Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 California Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2101 California Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2101 California Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave
San Pablo, CA 94805

Similar Pages

San Pablo 1 BedroomsSan Pablo 2 Bedrooms
San Pablo Apartments with ParkingSan Pablo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Pablo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CA
Contra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Contra Costa CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity