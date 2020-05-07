All apartments in San Pablo
Find more places like 13700 San Pablo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Pablo, CA
/
13700 San Pablo
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:11 AM

13700 San Pablo

13700 San Pablo Avenue · (510) 685-0505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Pablo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA 94806
San Pablo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2306 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.-ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo, centrally located in San Pablo, near the Library with a close access to the highway 80 (3-4 min). The unit is located on Willow Road which makes it much quieter than San Pablo Avenue while still providing a quick access to this main artery of West Contra Costa. The unit has just been renovated and includes brand new laminate flooring, new carpet, new windows, freshly painted walls, new kitchen cabinet and drawers that allow ample storage space, along with a garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, oven, new stainless steel dishwasher and new range hood. The comfy living room has access to the balcony with a lovely view to the swimming pool and is facing South-West which brings a pleasant luminosity throughout the day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13700 San Pablo have any available units?
13700 San Pablo has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13700 San Pablo have?
Some of 13700 San Pablo's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13700 San Pablo currently offering any rent specials?
13700 San Pablo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13700 San Pablo pet-friendly?
No, 13700 San Pablo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pablo.
Does 13700 San Pablo offer parking?
No, 13700 San Pablo does not offer parking.
Does 13700 San Pablo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13700 San Pablo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13700 San Pablo have a pool?
Yes, 13700 San Pablo has a pool.
Does 13700 San Pablo have accessible units?
No, 13700 San Pablo does not have accessible units.
Does 13700 San Pablo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13700 San Pablo has units with dishwashers.
Does 13700 San Pablo have units with air conditioning?
No, 13700 San Pablo does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13700 San Pablo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave
San Pablo, CA 94805

Similar Pages

San Pablo 1 BedroomsSan Pablo 2 Bedrooms
San Pablo Apartments with ParkingSan Pablo Dog Friendly Apartments
San Pablo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CADixon, CA
Contra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Contra Costa CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity