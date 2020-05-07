Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.-ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo, centrally located in San Pablo, near the Library with a close access to the highway 80 (3-4 min). The unit is located on Willow Road which makes it much quieter than San Pablo Avenue while still providing a quick access to this main artery of West Contra Costa. The unit has just been renovated and includes brand new laminate flooring, new carpet, new windows, freshly painted walls, new kitchen cabinet and drawers that allow ample storage space, along with a garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, oven, new stainless steel dishwasher and new range hood. The comfy living room has access to the balcony with a lovely view to the swimming pool and is facing South-West which brings a pleasant luminosity throughout the day.