Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park. This unit has only only one shared wall neighbor and is uniquely positioned to a green lawn behind the private enclosed patio.



**New carpet will be installed throughout in June.



Two car attached garage.

Laundry room inside with washer and dryer included.



Professionally managed by Comet Realty, Keith Silva Lic#01335779

Please inquire by email only

This is a non-smoking property. Pets will be considered



(RLNE5796683)