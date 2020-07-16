Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House

Available: now

Beds: 3

Baths: 3

Rent: $2,400.00

Deposit: $2,500.00

Lease Terms: one year lease

Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Microwave, Refrigerator (will not be repaired or replaced if it breaks)

Basic info: Pet OK, 2 Car Garage, Yard

Details:

2 story 2 car garage with lots of storage inside. House is 45 minutes from town in Huasna Valley. RV and boat parking, pets considered with pet deposit. Unit has ceiling fans and built in can opener in kitchen (will not be repaired or replaced if it breaks)



Garage has an additional working room with 1/2 bathroom and cabinets



Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.



California West

145 So. Halcyon #H

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

http://www.california-west.com

Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)

Renters insurance is required.



