Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

6801 CAT CANYON

6801 Cat Canyon Road · (805) 489-9400
Location

6801 Cat Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA 93420

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6801 CAT CANYON · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
all utils included
garage
ceiling fan
6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House
Available: now
Beds: 3
Baths: 3
Rent: $2,400.00
Deposit: $2,500.00
Lease Terms: one year lease
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Microwave, Refrigerator (will not be repaired or replaced if it breaks)
Basic info: Pet OK, 2 Car Garage, Yard
Details:
2 story 2 car garage with lots of storage inside. House is 45 minutes from town in Huasna Valley. RV and boat parking, pets considered with pet deposit. Unit has ceiling fans and built in can opener in kitchen (will not be repaired or replaced if it breaks)

Garage has an additional working room with 1/2 bathroom and cabinets

Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.

California West
145 So. Halcyon #H
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
http://www.california-west.com
Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)
Renters insurance is required.

(RLNE5433562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 CAT CANYON have any available units?
6801 CAT CANYON has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6801 CAT CANYON have?
Some of 6801 CAT CANYON's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 CAT CANYON currently offering any rent specials?
6801 CAT CANYON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 CAT CANYON pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 CAT CANYON is pet friendly.
Does 6801 CAT CANYON offer parking?
Yes, 6801 CAT CANYON offers parking.
Does 6801 CAT CANYON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 CAT CANYON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 CAT CANYON have a pool?
No, 6801 CAT CANYON does not have a pool.
Does 6801 CAT CANYON have accessible units?
No, 6801 CAT CANYON does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 CAT CANYON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 CAT CANYON has units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 CAT CANYON have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 CAT CANYON does not have units with air conditioning.
