Amenities
6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House
Available: now
Beds: 3
Baths: 3
Rent: $2,400.00
Deposit: $2,500.00
Lease Terms: one year lease
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Microwave, Refrigerator (will not be repaired or replaced if it breaks)
Basic info: Pet OK, 2 Car Garage, Yard
Details:
2 story 2 car garage with lots of storage inside. House is 45 minutes from town in Huasna Valley. RV and boat parking, pets considered with pet deposit. Unit has ceiling fans and built in can opener in kitchen (will not be repaired or replaced if it breaks)
Garage has an additional working room with 1/2 bathroom and cabinets
Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.
California West
145 So. Halcyon #H
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
http://www.california-west.com
Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)
Renters insurance is required.
