Atascadero, CA
ReNew Atascadero
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Atascadero

11205 Bilbao Ct · (256) 380-4032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11205 Bilbao Ct, Atascadero, CA 93422

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11229 · Avail. Sep 25

$2,394

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 11240 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,394

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Atascadero.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Atascadero is located between San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, in close proximity to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, downtown Atascadero, and numerous award-winning wineries. Situated in the Atascadero School District, the community also offers easy freeway access to the 101. Our two and three-bedroom townhomes feature some of the largest living spaces in Atascadero, California. Apartment home features include recently renovated interiors with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and garage/covered parking. Residents are invited to relax in the pool and enjoy the south coast's beautiful weather on our sundeck. ReNew Atascadero is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $2,500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Covered Parking, Detached Garage: $50.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Atascadero have any available units?
ReNew Atascadero has 2 units available starting at $2,394 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ReNew Atascadero have?
Some of ReNew Atascadero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Atascadero currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Atascadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew Atascadero pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Atascadero is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Atascadero offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Atascadero offers parking.
Does ReNew Atascadero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew Atascadero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Atascadero have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Atascadero has a pool.
Does ReNew Atascadero have accessible units?
Yes, ReNew Atascadero has accessible units.
Does ReNew Atascadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Atascadero has units with dishwashers.
Does ReNew Atascadero have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ReNew Atascadero has units with air conditioning.
