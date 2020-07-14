ReNew Atascadero

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 Per Applicant
Deposit: $2,500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow.
Parking Details: Open Lot, Covered Parking, Detached Garage: $50.