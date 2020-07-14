Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Atascadero is located between San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, in close proximity to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, downtown Atascadero, and numerous award-winning wineries. Situated in the Atascadero School District, the community also offers easy freeway access to the 101. Our two and three-bedroom townhomes feature some of the largest living spaces in Atascadero, California. Apartment home features include recently renovated interiors with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and garage/covered parking. Residents are invited to relax in the pool and enjoy the south coast's beautiful weather on our sundeck. ReNew Atascadero is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.