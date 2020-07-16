650 Heritage Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors some paid utils microwave range

Spacious Studio - Studio nestled in mature oaks to create plenty of privacy but also minutes from town. Situated on a shared 2 acre lot you can enjoy the rural setting from the front deck. Cherry wood flooring. Kitchenette includes refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave and reverse osmosis water system. Washer/dryer available. Tankless water heater. Water softener. Water, Trash, Gas and Electric included. Sorry no pets. Non smoking. One (1) year lease. DO NOT DISTURB/PRIVATE ROAD ACCESS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



