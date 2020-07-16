All apartments in San Luis Obispo County
Find more places like 650 Heritage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis Obispo County, CA
/
650 Heritage Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

650 Heritage Lane

650 Heritage Lane · (805) 473-6565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

650 Heritage Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA 93420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 650 Heritage Lane · Avail. now

$1,725

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Studio - Studio nestled in mature oaks to create plenty of privacy but also minutes from town. Situated on a shared 2 acre lot you can enjoy the rural setting from the front deck. Cherry wood flooring. Kitchenette includes refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave and reverse osmosis water system. Washer/dryer available. Tankless water heater. Water softener. Water, Trash, Gas and Electric included. Sorry no pets. Non smoking. One (1) year lease. DO NOT DISTURB/PRIVATE ROAD ACCESS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE4724912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Heritage Lane have any available units?
650 Heritage Lane has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 650 Heritage Lane have?
Some of 650 Heritage Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Heritage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
650 Heritage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Heritage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 650 Heritage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo County.
Does 650 Heritage Lane offer parking?
No, 650 Heritage Lane does not offer parking.
Does 650 Heritage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Heritage Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Heritage Lane have a pool?
No, 650 Heritage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 650 Heritage Lane have accessible units?
No, 650 Heritage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Heritage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Heritage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Heritage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Heritage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 650 Heritage Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ReNew Atascadero
11205 Bilbao Ct
Atascadero, CA 93422
Blue Oak Apartments
710 Experimental Station Road
El Paso de Robles, CA 93446

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CABakersfield, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CAPorterville, CADelano, CAGoleta, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAIsla Vista, CA
Arroyo Grande, CASanta Barbara, CAOildale, CAHanford, CAVisalia, CAPine Mountain Club, CALos Osos, CATaft, CAMorro Bay, CACayucos, CA
San Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CANipomo, CAPismo Beach, CALompoc, CARosedale, CATulare, CAMontecito, CAOjai, CACarpinteria, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Porterville CollegeVentura College
California State University-Bakersfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity