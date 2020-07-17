All apartments in San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
5067 Davenport Creek Road
Last updated June 23 2020 at 1:41 AM

5067 Davenport Creek Road

5067 Davenport Creek Road · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5067 Davenport Creek Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA 93401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This charming country cottage is set in a rural ranch setting in Edna Valley. It is just 5 minutes to the SLO airport, and 15 minutes to downtown. The home is a one-story 3 bedroom 2 bath with vaulted ceilings, skylights and 360 degree views. New paint throughout and new tile in kitchen and bathrooms. A wood-burning fireplace completes the charm. The home includes a refrigerator, stove, and washer and dryer hookups. There is a covered carport in addition to ample driveway parking.

NO GUARANTOR FORMS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner will provide gardener.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1975458?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available 8/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5067 Davenport Creek Road have any available units?
5067 Davenport Creek Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5067 Davenport Creek Road have?
Some of 5067 Davenport Creek Road's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5067 Davenport Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
5067 Davenport Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5067 Davenport Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 5067 Davenport Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo County.
Does 5067 Davenport Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 5067 Davenport Creek Road offers parking.
Does 5067 Davenport Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5067 Davenport Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5067 Davenport Creek Road have a pool?
No, 5067 Davenport Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 5067 Davenport Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 5067 Davenport Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5067 Davenport Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5067 Davenport Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5067 Davenport Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5067 Davenport Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.
