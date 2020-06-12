/
3 bedroom apartments
73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Lorenzo, CA
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Floresta
1 Unit Available
374 Aloha Dr
374 Aloha Drive, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1258 sqft
374 Aloha Dr, San Leandro, CA 94578 - see contact info for showings Smoke-free, vacant house w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, attached 2-car garage, backyard storage shed & washer plus dryer. Approx size 1258 sq ft, built 1954.
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
2328 Overlook Ct
2328 Overlook Court, San Leandro, CA
Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs.
Washington Manor
1 Unit Available
15356 Mendocino Street
15356 Mendocino Street, San Leandro, CA
Absolutely stunning home in the peaceful Washington Manor neighborhood of San Leandro.
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
500 Old Oak Lane #3
500 Old Oak Ln, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1542 sqft
500 Old Oak Lane #3 Available 04/01/20 COMING SOON Perfect Shape Townhome near downtown Hayward. Built in 2011 - COMING SOON Stunning contemporary town home located in a quiet community. Built in 2011. Almost brand new.
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southgate
1 Unit Available
26734 Contessa Street
26734 Contessa Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1651 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2bath home in Southgate Hayward - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Southgate area of Hayward. Newly painted and carpeted, the home is centrally located between 880, 92 freeways and the well-rated Southgate Elementary School.
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22652 7th street
22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888 Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Cherrywood
1 Unit Available
709 Buriat St
709 Buriat Street, San Leandro, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
23676 Amador St.
23676 Amador Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
Mid Century California Bungalow Coming Soon! - We are pleased to announce the availability of a quaint three bedroom, one and a half bathroom mid-century California bungalow located on Amador Street.
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
North Stonehurst
1 Unit Available
10824 Apricot St
10824 Apricot Street, Oakland, CA
Freshly Remodeled 4 Bedroom House Located in the North Stonehurst District (817) - 10824 Apricot St, Oakland, CA 94603 * 4 Bed, 2.
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
374 Herma Ct.
374 Herma Court, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1170 sqft
Charming 3/2 Broadmoor Home In San Leandro - Up for rent is this charming and updated 3-bedroom and 2-full baths home in highly desirable Broadmoor neighborhood in San Leandro.
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
28344 Cole Place
28344 Cole Place, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1352 sqft
Fully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath - Beautiful single story home recently renovated and upgraded.
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
2270 Marina Blvd
2270 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1447 sqft
Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home - Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home just steps away from San Leandro Marina, Marina Bay Park, Monarch Bay Golf Course, fine dining and with easy access to 880. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4791000)
1 Unit Available
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422
20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
800 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.
Tennyson-Alquire
1 Unit Available
29101 Stratford Rd
29101 Stratford Road, Hayward, CA
Spacious 2 Story Home in Stratford Village in Hayward Available - Spacious two-story home in Hayward on the corner lot across from a children's park and skate park.
10 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,056
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
140 Bellflower Ln
140 Bellflower Lane, Union City, CA
140 Bellflower Ln Available 07/15/20 $3590 / 5BR -2459 S.F. - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous newer Greystone home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City.
East End
1 Unit Available
1530 Union St
1530 Union Street, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Union Street - Property Id: 293127 Beautifully landscaped and well maintained historic home in central alameda with 2 bedrooms, a den and in-law unit with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom in the in-law unit.
Newark
1 Unit Available
6968 Jarvis Ave.
6968 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1334 sqft
6968 Jarvis Ave. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 Car Garage - Newark - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse with enclosed patio.
Brookvale
1 Unit Available
35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536
35042 Sellers Court, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed688f0cf77bf727f9ee2ce Ideally located 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a desirable community. Corner lot with large yard.
1 Unit Available
2381 Sherman Dr.
2381 Sherman Drive, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1349 sqft
Lovely Home Close to Logan High School - This is a spacious home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located within easy access to the 880 FWY (but not too close), and Union Landing.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020 Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.
