2 bedroom apartments
89 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Lorenzo, CA
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
Results within 1 mile of San Lorenzo
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ashland
6 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Floresta
Contact for Availability
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Longwood-Winton Grove
4 Units Available
Mosaic Hayward
816 W A St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,457
800 sqft
At Mosaic Hayward, you’ll find the convenience and affordability you’ve been searching for in a new home in Hayward, CA.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ashland
1 Unit Available
Ashland Gardens
16183 Ashland Ave, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
933 sqft
Located in close proximity to the Bay Fair Mall, these units are close to 580, 238 and 880. Amenities include beautiful outdoor landscaping, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of San Lorenzo
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Harder-Tennyson
8 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
894 sqft
Excellent location on Marina Drive, close to Oyster Bay and Marina Park. Units include bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mission-Garin
14 Units Available
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Glen Eden
24 Units Available
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
Halcyon-Foothill
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
North Hayward
16 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
847 sqft
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
844 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Smoke-free community. A modern home with updated appliances, walk-in closets and 24-hour laundry. Onsite pool, carport, lobby and grilling area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Marina Faire
4 Units Available
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
791 sqft
Within walking distance of local shopping, dining, and entertainment, this beautiful development offers a series of unique features for residents to choose from. Amenities include lush landscaping, an onsite pool, and laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
