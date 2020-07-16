All apartments in San Lorenzo
Find more places like
15941 Via Media.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Lorenzo, CA
/
15941 Via Media
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:34 PM

15941 Via Media

15941 Via Media · (510) 735-8445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Lorenzo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15941 Via Media, San Lorenzo, CA 94580
San Lorenzo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available Now! Great Single Family Home located off Paseo Grande close to Hesperian Boulevard, shopping center and 880 Freeway. This home features a gas stove, refrigerator, disposal, dishwasher, dual paned windows, 2-car tandem garage and a front and back yard. The kitchen has been upgraded and features plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Bathroom has been recently remodeled. A backyard with deck for nice BBQ gatherings. Property requires 11 month lease.

Please no pets, smoking or section 8.

Rental Qualifications: www.aapexpm.com/qualifications-to-rent

Please call (510) 735-8445 to schedule a time to view this property. For an application, visit our website: www.AapexPM.com.

Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2795.00. Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,795.00 Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15941 Via Media have any available units?
15941 Via Media has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15941 Via Media have?
Some of 15941 Via Media's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15941 Via Media currently offering any rent specials?
15941 Via Media is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15941 Via Media pet-friendly?
No, 15941 Via Media is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Lorenzo.
Does 15941 Via Media offer parking?
Yes, 15941 Via Media offers parking.
Does 15941 Via Media have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15941 Via Media does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15941 Via Media have a pool?
No, 15941 Via Media does not have a pool.
Does 15941 Via Media have accessible units?
No, 15941 Via Media does not have accessible units.
Does 15941 Via Media have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15941 Via Media has units with dishwashers.
Does 15941 Via Media have units with air conditioning?
No, 15941 Via Media does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
Washington
15700 Washington Ave
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd
San Lorenzo, CA 94580

Similar Pages

San Lorenzo 1 BedroomsSan Lorenzo 2 BedroomsSan Lorenzo Apartments with BalconiesSan Lorenzo Apartments with ParkingSan Lorenzo Apartments with PoolsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CACapitola, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley