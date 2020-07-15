/
studio apartments
29 Studio Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
San Fernando
731 Harps St
731 Harps Street, San Fernando, CA
Studio
$1,600
365 sqft
Beautiful studio in the city of San Fernando - Property Id: 236550 Beautiful cozy studio in the city of San Fernando available now !!!! Brand new modern ADU unit just recently remodeled with brand new kitchen counter tops, new tile and laminate
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
4 Units Available
North Hills East
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
9949 Sepulveda Blvd.
9949 Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
450 sqft
The Montecito Apartments are conveniently located in Mission Hills, CA. The Residents of the Montecito Apartment Homes have convenient access to shopping including Vons, Ralphs, CVS and Rite Aid.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills East
8332 Sepulveda Blvd 8,9,10
8332 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$5,995
3165 sqft
RETAIL SPACE FOR RENT / 3165 SF in NORTH HILLS!!!! - Property Id: 210369 Please call 213-640-9404 to schedule a viewing! • Diverse Tenant Mix • Proximity to 405 Fwy • Arterial Roadways • Densely Populated • Commercial Hub • 1st floor • SUITES #8,
Results within 10 miles of San Fernando
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
228 Units Available
North Hollywood
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,285
607 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information! The Weddington is your destination to live a life of creativity and passion.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
106 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
40 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
62 Units Available
Northwest District
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,553
465 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
30 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,865
767 sqft
Pet-friendly community with studio and one-bedroom apartments. Gated for privacy with a BBQ/picnic area and business center on premises. Great location in North Hollywood with Orange and Red Line Metro across the street.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
11 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,529
550 sqft
Great location close to the NoHo-Arts District, shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center, lap pool and BBQ areas. Units feature A/C, designer paint and wood-inspired flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
244 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
338 sqft
Meridian Pointe has everything you need, from a state-of-the-art fitness center, to a resort-style swimming pool and spa, to a media room with reclining leather couches, … and more! Conveniently located just off the 118 and 405 freeways in the
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
465 sqft
The Highland at Sherman Oaks is located at 4355 Sepulveda Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA and is managed by Lion Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
4 Units Available
Winnetka
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
462 sqft
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
13 Units Available
North Hollywood
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,131
588 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Access Metro Red Line, the 101, 134, 170. Enjoy modern kitchens, granite and quartz counters, hardwoods and in-unit laundry. Pool, sauna.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
10 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,658
475 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and near Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks Memorial Park. Huge fitness area, spa and pool. Full kitchens, large bathrooms and walk-in closet space. Pet-friendly property. Updated appliances and racquetball court.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
North Hollywood
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,060
577 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
2 Units Available
Reseda
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,520
450 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community with pool, gym, elevator, bbq/grill, carport. Modern kitchen, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Near California State, Northridge, shopping, dining, entertainment (Burbank). Easy access to the 405 and 101.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Northridge
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,501
226 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Mysuite Superior offers furnished private suites with all utilities included! Your private suite features a private bathroom and dry bar area complete with individual fridge.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
North Hollywood
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
536 sqft
Luxury living in NoHo. Resort-like pool with sundeck, pet spa, fitness center, rooftop lounge. USB charging stations, custom closets, hardwood floors. Across the street from the Orange/Red Metro lines.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
1 Unit Available
Encino
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
1094 sqft
Newcastle Towers is a revitalized multi-courtyard building with lush landscaping and a large pool. Remodeled kitchens feature modern appliances with new cabinetry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hollywood
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,595
500 sqft
10620 NoHo, an affordable garden-style community featuring one and two bedroom apartments with controlled access and covered parking.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
5 Units Available
Northridge
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
445 sqft
On-site, 24-hour laundry with 24-hour fitness center. Community amenities include heated, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor spa area and courtyard. Quaint interiors are easy to customize.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Van Nuys
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
520 sqft
Madrid Apartments is located in the established community of Van Nuys, in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Shopping and restaurants are within a short distance and the Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area is nearby as well.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Northridge
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
450 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
