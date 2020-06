Amenities

new construction parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking new construction

The Ultimate studio in the prime city of San Fernando! Ultimate independence and privacy in this studio. Very nicely separated from the front unit, private in lot parking space, very nice expanded yard to enjoy outdoor living enjoyable wether you like to Bar-b-q or simply relax outside. The pictures say it all this could be all yours! All brand new! Central air and beautiful new construction that will inspire you to come home and relax!