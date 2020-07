Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

This is a very spacious and attractive Rental with new upgrades throughout the home - Move In Ready!!! Features new Kitchen Cabinets and Central Heat and Air. New Paint, New Flooring, New upgrades to Bathrooms, Private/Gated Driveway, Huge private Balcony with BBQ. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: A MINIMUM OF $2695 SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED DEPENDING UPON PROOF OF INCOME AND CREDIT. Pets OK with pet deposit. Furnished and Unfurnished options available.