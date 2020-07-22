All apartments in San Fernando
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1032 MOTT Street

1032 Mott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Mott Street, San Fernando, CA 91340
San Fernando

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to the beautiful city of San Fernando. This four bedroom two bath home has been completely remodeled and features four large bedrooms, an open floorplan with modern kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel dishwasher and range oven, washer dryer hookups, and a master suite with a large, elegant master bathroom. Hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. CENTRAL AC and Heat.This is the front house. There is also a 1br unit in the back that is being rented separately. the property is gated and near shopping and restaurants. It is a wonderful location on a lovely street near freeways. To apply: 1 application for each occupant over 18 along with most recent pay stubs and bank statements. Credit Report fee $23.99. Tenant pays electric, water, trash. Owner pays gas. Do not disturb current occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 MOTT Street have any available units?
1032 MOTT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Fernando, CA.
What amenities does 1032 MOTT Street have?
Some of 1032 MOTT Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 MOTT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1032 MOTT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 MOTT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1032 MOTT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Fernando.
Does 1032 MOTT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1032 MOTT Street offers parking.
Does 1032 MOTT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 MOTT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 MOTT Street have a pool?
No, 1032 MOTT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1032 MOTT Street have accessible units?
No, 1032 MOTT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 MOTT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 MOTT Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 MOTT Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1032 MOTT Street has units with air conditioning.
