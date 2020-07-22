1032 MOTT Street

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful city of San Fernando. This four bedroom two bath home has been completely remodeled and features four large bedrooms, an open floorplan with modern kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel dishwasher and range oven, washer dryer hookups, and a master suite with a large, elegant master bathroom. Hardwood floors and recessed lights throughout. CENTRAL AC and Heat.This is the front house. There is also a 1br unit in the back that is being rented separately. the property is gated and near shopping and restaurants. It is a wonderful location on a lovely street near freeways. To apply: 1 application for each occupant over 18 along with most recent pay stubs and bank statements. Credit Report fee $23.99. Tenant pays electric, water, trash. Owner pays gas. Do not disturb current occupants.