90 Curry Court Available 08/08/20 Beautiful newly remodeled ranch-style, 4-bed/2-bath home in San Carlos Available August! - This home is located on the boarder of Belmont, near Carlmont High School and Club Drive, less than 10 minutes from Downtown San Carlos. Newly remodeled with all new appliances, designer kitchen, modern bathrooms with tile floors, and more.



Home features:

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Double pane windows throughout

- Gourmet eat-in kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances (smooth cook top stove with oven, fridge, dishwasher and microwave)

- Formal living room with an electric fireplace and a wall mounted tv

- Master bathroom has a standing shower and a tub

- Large family room

- Washer/dryer

- Heating and AC

- New blinds to be installed

- 2-car garage

- Gardener included. Tenant pays all other utilities

* This home comes unfurnished; the furniture in the photos are not included.*



This home is currently occupied and can be shown by appointment. Please call, email or text us to schedule an appointment. $40.00 per application fee. All occupants over the age of 18 must apply. Applicants must have good credit. Gross income requirement=3x's per month. No pets or smoking allowed. 1-year lease. Renters insurance required. This property is professionally managed by Peninsula Prime Realty. To apply online, please visit our website at www.peninsulaprimerealty.com and go to Properties for Lease. DRE #01835927



No Pets Allowed



