San Carlos, CA
90 Curry Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

90 Curry Court

90 Curry Court
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Curry Court, San Carlos, CA 94070
Beverly Terrace

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 90 Curry Court · Avail. Aug 8

$7,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
90 Curry Court Available 08/08/20 Beautiful newly remodeled ranch-style, 4-bed/2-bath home in San Carlos Available August! - This home is located on the boarder of Belmont, near Carlmont High School and Club Drive, less than 10 minutes from Downtown San Carlos. Newly remodeled with all new appliances, designer kitchen, modern bathrooms with tile floors, and more.

Home features:
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Double pane windows throughout
- Gourmet eat-in kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances (smooth cook top stove with oven, fridge, dishwasher and microwave)
- Formal living room with an electric fireplace and a wall mounted tv
- Master bathroom has a standing shower and a tub
- Large family room
- Washer/dryer
- Heating and AC
- New blinds to be installed
- 2-car garage
- Gardener included. Tenant pays all other utilities
* This home comes unfurnished; the furniture in the photos are not included.*

This home is currently occupied and can be shown by appointment. Please call, email or text us to schedule an appointment. $40.00 per application fee. All occupants over the age of 18 must apply. Applicants must have good credit. Gross income requirement=3x's per month. No pets or smoking allowed. 1-year lease. Renters insurance required. This property is professionally managed by Peninsula Prime Realty. To apply online, please visit our website at www.peninsulaprimerealty.com and go to Properties for Lease. DRE #01835927

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Curry Court have any available units?
90 Curry Court has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 Curry Court have?
Some of 90 Curry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Curry Court currently offering any rent specials?
90 Curry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Curry Court pet-friendly?
No, 90 Curry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos.
Does 90 Curry Court offer parking?
Yes, 90 Curry Court offers parking.
Does 90 Curry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Curry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Curry Court have a pool?
No, 90 Curry Court does not have a pool.
Does 90 Curry Court have accessible units?
No, 90 Curry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Curry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Curry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Curry Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 90 Curry Court has units with air conditioning.
