11 Apartments for rent in San Bernardino, CA with move-in specials
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 44
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 61
1 of 43
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 48
1 of 30
Would you have guessed that San Bernardino, California was one of the 100 largest cities in America? According to the last Census, it rang in at number 99, ahead of notable locales such as Salt Lake City, Utah; Providence, Rhode Island; and Spokane, Washington. Along with nearby Riverside, San Bernardino is an anchor of the sprawl east of Los Angeles known as The Inland Empire. In San Bernardino you’ve got gorgeous mountains and National Forest land a stone’s throw to the north and the east, but the heart of Hollywood is just a 60 mile shot due west. Not a bad spot, right? Let’s get you settled in. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Bernardino apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
San Bernardino apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.