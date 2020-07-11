11 Apartments for rent in San Bernardino, CA with move-in specials

Would you have guessed that San Bernardino, California was one of the 100 largest cities in America? According to the last Census, it rang in at number 99, ahead of notable locales such as Salt Lake City, Utah; Providence, Rhode Island; and Spokane, Washington. Along with nearby Riverside, San Bernardino is an anchor of the sprawl east of Los Angeles known as The Inland Empire. In San Bernardino you’ve got gorgeous mountains and National Forest land a stone’s throw to the north and the east, but the heart of Hollywood is just a 60 mile shot due west. Not a bad spot, right? Let’s get you settled in. See more