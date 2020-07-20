20637 Shepherd Hills Drive

Amenities

Checkout this private gated community of South Pointe in Diamond Bar, This spacious three story home showcases unique floorplan. Beautiful stylish Kitchen with granite countertops. Beautiful master bedroom with balcony that has breathtaking views of the valley and neighborhood. 3rd floor features a huge bonus room for all your family entertainment needs. The backyard also features a California room where you can entertain all your friends and family. Must come to see this beautiful home to appreciate all the things this home has to offer!