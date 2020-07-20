All apartments in Rowland Heights
20637 Shepherd Hills Drive

Location

20637 Shepherd Hills Drive, Rowland Heights, CA 91789
Rowland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Checkout this private gated community of South Pointe in Diamond Bar, This spacious three story home showcases unique floorplan. Beautiful stylish Kitchen with granite countertops. Beautiful master bedroom with balcony that has breathtaking views of the valley and neighborhood. 3rd floor features a huge bonus room for all your family entertainment needs. The backyard also features a California room where you can entertain all your friends and family. Must come to see this beautiful home to appreciate all the things this home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive have any available units?
20637 Shepherd Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowland Heights, CA.
Is 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20637 Shepherd Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowland Heights.
Does 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20637 Shepherd Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
