Rossmoor, CA
3116 Bostonian Dr.
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3116 Bostonian Dr.

3116 Bostonian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Bostonian Drive, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3116 Bostonian Dr. Available 04/12/20 Charming Rossmoor/Los Alamitos Home - Location, Location, Location.This lovely Rossmoor home situated in award-winning Los Alamitos School District, features 4 bedrooms and 1 and bath. Huge remodeled open concept kitchen with tons of storage, oak cabinets, granite counter-tops, custom tile backsplash, smooth surface electric range, built in microwave, dishwasher, ceramic tile floor, bay window in dining room with casement windows and recessed lighting. Living room features vaulted ceilings, large picture window and gas operated brick fireplace. All bedrooms are ample size with plenty of closet space. The 2 car attached garage offers direct access to the home, washer and dryer hook up and an automatic garage door opener with 2 remotes. The front yard is expansive with mature landscaping automated sprinkler system. The rear yard has a concrete patio off of the kitchen, both a lemon and tangerine tree and lush green grass. Property is has central heat and air conditioning, FIOS ready and wired for surround sound (speakers not included). The property is located in the Los Alamitos School District with easy access to Rossmoor Elementary, Oak Middle School and Los Alamitos High. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for lawn care. AVAILABLE Early March 2020. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. Shown by appointment only please DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS.

(RLNE5481714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Bostonian Dr. have any available units?
3116 Bostonian Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 3116 Bostonian Dr. have?
Some of 3116 Bostonian Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Bostonian Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Bostonian Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Bostonian Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Bostonian Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Bostonian Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Bostonian Dr. offers parking.
Does 3116 Bostonian Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Bostonian Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Bostonian Dr. have a pool?
No, 3116 Bostonian Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Bostonian Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3116 Bostonian Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Bostonian Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Bostonian Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Bostonian Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3116 Bostonian Dr. has units with air conditioning.
