3116 Bostonian Dr. Available 04/12/20 Charming Rossmoor/Los Alamitos Home - Location, Location, Location.This lovely Rossmoor home situated in award-winning Los Alamitos School District, features 4 bedrooms and 1 and bath. Huge remodeled open concept kitchen with tons of storage, oak cabinets, granite counter-tops, custom tile backsplash, smooth surface electric range, built in microwave, dishwasher, ceramic tile floor, bay window in dining room with casement windows and recessed lighting. Living room features vaulted ceilings, large picture window and gas operated brick fireplace. All bedrooms are ample size with plenty of closet space. The 2 car attached garage offers direct access to the home, washer and dryer hook up and an automatic garage door opener with 2 remotes. The front yard is expansive with mature landscaping automated sprinkler system. The rear yard has a concrete patio off of the kitchen, both a lemon and tangerine tree and lush green grass. Property is has central heat and air conditioning, FIOS ready and wired for surround sound (speakers not included). The property is located in the Los Alamitos School District with easy access to Rossmoor Elementary, Oak Middle School and Los Alamitos High. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for lawn care. AVAILABLE Early March 2020. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. Shown by appointment only please DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS.



(RLNE5481714)