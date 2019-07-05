3072 Yellowtail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful home in desirable Rossmoor neighborhood. Plymouth model home with many upgrades over a 10 year time Frame. Spacious living room and family room(with vaulted beam ceilings). Two fire places. Open kitchen concept with newer Adler cabinets, double Jennair oven and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood engineered flooring through out. Master bedroom bathroom recently updated with fresh paint and new flooring. Pool with barrier fence. Plenty of outdoor space. Tile roof. Inside laundry room with plenty of cabinet space and storage. 2 car garage.Other features of home: Ceiling fans. Double pane windows, exterior of front are vinyl siding as well as the eaves and fascia boards. Other parts of the exterior are stucco.