All apartments in Rossmoor
Find more places like 3072 Yellowtail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossmoor, CA
/
3072 Yellowtail Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

3072 Yellowtail Drive

3072 Yellowtail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3072 Yellowtail Drive, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in desirable Rossmoor neighborhood. Plymouth model home with many upgrades over a 10 year time Frame. Spacious living room and family room(with vaulted beam ceilings). Two fire places. Open kitchen concept with newer Adler cabinets, double Jennair oven and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood engineered flooring through out. Master bedroom bathroom recently updated with fresh paint and new flooring. Pool with barrier fence. Plenty of outdoor space. Tile roof. Inside laundry room with plenty of cabinet space and storage. 2 car garage.Other features of home: Ceiling fans. Double pane windows, exterior of front are vinyl siding as well as the eaves and fascia boards. Other parts of the exterior are stucco.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3072 Yellowtail Drive have any available units?
3072 Yellowtail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 3072 Yellowtail Drive have?
Some of 3072 Yellowtail Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3072 Yellowtail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3072 Yellowtail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3072 Yellowtail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3072 Yellowtail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossmoor.
Does 3072 Yellowtail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3072 Yellowtail Drive offers parking.
Does 3072 Yellowtail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3072 Yellowtail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3072 Yellowtail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3072 Yellowtail Drive has a pool.
Does 3072 Yellowtail Drive have accessible units?
No, 3072 Yellowtail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3072 Yellowtail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3072 Yellowtail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3072 Yellowtail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3072 Yellowtail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CASeal Beach, CACypress, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CA
Cerritos, CAArtesia, CAStanton, CASignal Hill, CABellflower, CANorwalk, CALa Mirada, CASanta Fe Springs, CAParamount, CADowney, CAFountain Valley, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles