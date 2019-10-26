Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rossmoor
Find more places like 3022 Salmon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rossmoor, CA
/
3022 Salmon Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3022 Salmon Drive
3022 Salmon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3022 Salmon Drive, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Expanded 5 bed 3 bath home in the heart of Rossmoor. New Paint & New Carptet throughout! Move in Ready!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have any available units?
3022 Salmon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rossmoor, CA
.
Is 3022 Salmon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Salmon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Salmon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rossmoor
.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3022 Salmon Drive offers parking.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have a pool?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Cypress, CA
Lakewood, CA
Westminster, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Buena Park, CA
Cerritos, CA
Artesia, CA
Stanton, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Bellflower, CA
Norwalk, CA
La Mirada, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Paramount, CA
Downey, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Compton, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles