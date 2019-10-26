All apartments in Rossmoor
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM

3022 Salmon Drive

3022 Salmon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3022 Salmon Drive, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Expanded 5 bed 3 bath home in the heart of Rossmoor. New Paint & New Carptet throughout! Move in Ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 Salmon Drive have any available units?
3022 Salmon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
Is 3022 Salmon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3022 Salmon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 Salmon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossmoor.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3022 Salmon Drive offers parking.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have a pool?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 Salmon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 Salmon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
