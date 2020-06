Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath fully remodeled estates model. The kitchen features new white cabinets with pull-out drawers, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a large backyard with covered patio. Washer/dryer in garage.

House produces solar energy for lower electric bills.

The home is half block from Rush park and walking distance to shops and dining.

Close to freeways and schools. Los Alamitos school district.