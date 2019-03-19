All apartments in Rossmoor
Find more places like 2721 Tucker Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossmoor, CA
/
2721 Tucker Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2721 Tucker Lane

2721 Tucker Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2721 Tucker Lane, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
Desirable Rossmoor spacious 3BR 2BA single family home on a pleasant quiet interior street. Large deep lot 70 X 100 lot with a park like back yard perfect for relaxing and entertaining.Desirable two car garage w/driveway. Airy & open living room with vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen on to family/dining room. Easy care laminate flooring. Ceramic tile in the kitchen. Convenient washer and dryer hook hookups. Bike to Sea Beach and Old Town and enjoy the surf and the beautiful blue Pacific Ocean. Enjoy fine dining and shopping at the at the shops in Rossmoor Golf at the close by Old Ranch Country Club. Close to major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Tucker Lane have any available units?
2721 Tucker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
Is 2721 Tucker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Tucker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Tucker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Tucker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossmoor.
Does 2721 Tucker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Tucker Lane offers parking.
Does 2721 Tucker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2721 Tucker Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Tucker Lane have a pool?
No, 2721 Tucker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Tucker Lane have accessible units?
No, 2721 Tucker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Tucker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 Tucker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Tucker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Tucker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CASeal Beach, CALos Alamitos, CACypress, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CAGarden Grove, CA
Buena Park, CACerritos, CAArtesia, CAStanton, CASignal Hill, CABellflower, CANorwalk, CALa Mirada, CASanta Fe Springs, CAParamount, CADowney, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles