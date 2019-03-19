2721 Tucker Lane

Amenities

Desirable Rossmoor spacious 3BR 2BA single family home on a pleasant quiet interior street. Large deep lot 70 X 100 lot with a park like back yard perfect for relaxing and entertaining.Desirable two car garage w/driveway. Airy & open living room with vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen on to family/dining room. Easy care laminate flooring. Ceramic tile in the kitchen. Convenient washer and dryer hook hookups. Bike to Sea Beach and Old Town and enjoy the surf and the beautiful blue Pacific Ocean. Enjoy fine dining and shopping at the at the shops in Rossmoor Golf at the close by Old Ranch Country Club. Close to major freeways.