Home
/
Rossmoor, CA
/
12100 Montecito
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

12100 Montecito

12100 Montecito Road · No Longer Available
Location

12100 Montecito Road, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Old Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
You’ll love this absolutely pristine & wonderful “move-in” ready townhome in the prestige Rossmoor Town House complex. You’ll delight in the cheerful white kitchen appointed with new refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave…The center island features breakfast bar seating and more storage…Additional amenities include new carpet, fresh interior paint, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, new air conditioning, dual pane windows, and an outdoor patio plus a 2 car garage w/storage. Enjoy relaxing at the community pool/spa! Highly acclaimed Los Alamitos School District…
Conveniently located close to shopping at the Shops at Rossmoor and Old Ranch Town Center and access to 405 & 605 freeways. Call Carolyn Theriault for an appointment to view this lovely home (562) 716-2500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12100 Montecito have any available units?
12100 Montecito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 12100 Montecito have?
Some of 12100 Montecito's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12100 Montecito currently offering any rent specials?
12100 Montecito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12100 Montecito pet-friendly?
No, 12100 Montecito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossmoor.
Does 12100 Montecito offer parking?
Yes, 12100 Montecito offers parking.
Does 12100 Montecito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12100 Montecito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12100 Montecito have a pool?
Yes, 12100 Montecito has a pool.
Does 12100 Montecito have accessible units?
No, 12100 Montecito does not have accessible units.
Does 12100 Montecito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12100 Montecito has units with dishwashers.
Does 12100 Montecito have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12100 Montecito has units with air conditioning.

