12100 Montecito

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

You’ll love this absolutely pristine & wonderful “move-in” ready townhome in the prestige Rossmoor Town House complex. You’ll delight in the cheerful white kitchen appointed with new refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave…The center island features breakfast bar seating and more storage…Additional amenities include new carpet, fresh interior paint, smooth ceilings, recessed lighting, new air conditioning, dual pane windows, and an outdoor patio plus a 2 car garage w/storage. Enjoy relaxing at the community pool/spa! Highly acclaimed Los Alamitos School District…

Conveniently located close to shopping at the Shops at Rossmoor and Old Ranch Town Center and access to 405 & 605 freeways. Call Carolyn Theriault for an appointment to view this lovely home (562) 716-2500.