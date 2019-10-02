11221 Wallingsford Road

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

4 bedroom 2 bath single story home in a well sought after community with is award winning blue ribbon School and park. ***Lovely single story home on a corner lot of 8276 ****Open floor pan with enclosed sun room leads to backyard with swimming poo great for entertaining family and friends ****Large living room with recess lights ***Gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counter top, Custom cabinetry and breakfast bar and nook****Master suite with French doors, Walk in closet and master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower ***Close to shopping and freeways