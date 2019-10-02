All apartments in Rossmoor
Find more places like 11221 Wallingsford Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossmoor, CA
/
11221 Wallingsford Road
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

11221 Wallingsford Road

11221 Wallingsford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11221 Wallingsford Road, Rossmoor, CA 90720
Rossmoor

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
4 bedroom 2 bath single story home in a well sought after community with is award winning blue ribbon School and park. ***Lovely single story home on a corner lot of 8276 ****Open floor pan with enclosed sun room leads to backyard with swimming poo great for entertaining family and friends ****Large living room with recess lights ***Gourmet kitchen with upgraded granite counter top, Custom cabinetry and breakfast bar and nook****Master suite with French doors, Walk in closet and master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower ***Close to shopping and freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Wallingsford Road have any available units?
11221 Wallingsford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossmoor, CA.
What amenities does 11221 Wallingsford Road have?
Some of 11221 Wallingsford Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Wallingsford Road currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Wallingsford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Wallingsford Road pet-friendly?
No, 11221 Wallingsford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossmoor.
Does 11221 Wallingsford Road offer parking?
No, 11221 Wallingsford Road does not offer parking.
Does 11221 Wallingsford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11221 Wallingsford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Wallingsford Road have a pool?
Yes, 11221 Wallingsford Road has a pool.
Does 11221 Wallingsford Road have accessible units?
No, 11221 Wallingsford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Wallingsford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11221 Wallingsford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11221 Wallingsford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11221 Wallingsford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CASeal Beach, CACypress, CALakewood, CAWestminster, CAGarden Grove, CABuena Park, CA
Cerritos, CAArtesia, CAStanton, CASignal Hill, CABellflower, CANorwalk, CALa Mirada, CASanta Fe Springs, CAParamount, CADowney, CAFountain Valley, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles