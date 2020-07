Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

European country living in the heart of Ross! Bucolic ~1 acre lot with Magnolia & Maple trees. Terraced rose gardens, waterfalls & fountains. Private sunny knoll in the coveted flats. Entertainers dream! Outdoor kitchen/patios/level lawn. Kids playground w/ tree houses & monkey bars. Perfect sun/shade setting. Old-world charm & classic architectural details. Ideal floor-plan w/all bedrooms on upper level. Elegant spaces w/ cathedral ceilings & light fixtures imported from Europe. Front door from an English manor house. Gracious living room w/fireplace & patio access. Formal dining room. Country style eat-in kitchen w/fireplace. Mahogany library/office w/custom built-ins & media cabinet. Spacious master suite w/his & her walk-in closets & marble bath. Family/sun room w/direct access to sunny outdoors. 3-car garage w/80 amp electric charger. Award-winning Ross schools. Steps to downtown & historic Marin Arts and Garden Center. In the same family since 1996. Your Suburban ideal awaits.