apartments under 1300
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
31 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Roseville, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,223
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
796 sqft
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Continental Arms
107 King Road, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville Heights
140 Grape Street
140 Grape Street, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.be/dpFQAnHD9_w This recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit offers an open floor plan with pergo and tile flooring throughout.
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
Folsom Road
109 Estates Drive
109 Estates Drive, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
700 sqft
Very Cute and updated upstairs unit in Roseville! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 covered spot. Also has newer carpet & linoleum, custom paint throughout, new appliances, completely remodeled bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Cirby
1911 Wildwood Way Apt 1
1911 Wildwood Way, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
890 sqft
This is a well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs apartment in a great Roseville neighborhood. New flooring installed. This property has a separate laundry room and unit comes with a refrigerator. Unit will not last. Owner pays Water, sewer.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,297
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in Downtown Houston and nearby Houston Center and Tranquility Park. Apartments feature wine refrigerators, quartz countertop and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Property also features rooftop lounge, valet parking and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1295 sqft
Leisure is a big part of life at The Renaissance in Citrus Heights. Our community is nestled within an area rich with natural beauty.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
44 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Last updated July 7 at 05:47pm
2 Units Available
Haggin Park
Hidden Creek
5100 Garfield Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
At Hidden Creek, our apartment homes are unusually large and offer all the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious floorplans with walk-in closets, central heat and air conditioning and modern all-electric kitchens with two walk-in pantries for
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4908 Tacomic Drive
4908 Tacomic Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
4908 Tacomic Drive Available 07/24/20 Very Nice Foothill Farms 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento off Hillsdale Blvd between Elkhorn & Walerga.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4705 Hayford Way
4705 Hayford Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Don't miss this charming condo in Sacramento! This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice private patio! Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4428 Greenholme Drive #2
4428 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Townhome for Rent! Close to American River College! - This updated Town-home is ready for your family All new Kitchen, Bathrooms & Flooring! Shared '2' car garage with remote (1 space with storage) NO pets, allowed.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.
Last updated October 3 at 09:01pm
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
5448 Highview Lane
5448 Highview Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
990 sqft
Charming duplex for rent in Citrus Heights! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. Visit rentinfo365.
Results within 10 miles of Roseville
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
6 Units Available
Greenwood
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
4 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Marconi North
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1004 sqft
Minutes from the city and area parks. Each luxury home features full-size appliances, walk-in closets, and ample storage. Newly remodeled. On-site pool. Pet-friendly. Homes offer private patios.
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 1 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
800 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
2 Units Available
Oakvale
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
