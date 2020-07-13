/
apartments under 1200
15 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Roseville, CA
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville Heights
140 Grape Street
140 Grape Street, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.be/dpFQAnHD9_w This recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit offers an open floor plan with pergo and tile flooring throughout.
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
Folsom Road
109 Estates Drive
109 Estates Drive, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
700 sqft
Very Cute and updated upstairs unit in Roseville! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 covered spot. Also has newer carpet & linoleum, custom paint throughout, new appliances, completely remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4705 Hayford Way
4705 Hayford Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Don't miss this charming condo in Sacramento! This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice private patio! Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.
Results within 10 miles of Roseville
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
4 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 1 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
850 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
2 Units Available
Oakvale
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Greenwood
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,124
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
Hagginwood
3325 Belden St
3325 Belden Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$925
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home! This property includes : -Small living room -Kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric stove -Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet -Bathroom includes a bathtub -Washer and dryer hookups -Heat/air
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Del Paso Heights
3721 Balsam Street
3721 Balsam Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
450 sqft
Cozy 1 bed/1bath apartment on Balsam Street right between Grant High School and Sacramento Urban league office. Close to Super markets and half a mile from I-80. Call us today to discover the difference.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Ben Ali
1806 Iris Avenue
1806 Iris Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Fulton-El Camino
2323 Pamela Ln
2323 Pamela Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Brand new studio house - Property Id: 239484 Gorgeous, brand new studio house in a small, growing community on private, dead end street.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Fulton-El Camino
2104 Dawn Way Apt 3
2104 Dawn Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
700 sqft
Two bedroom and 1 bath apartment with new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Close to shopping, transportation, major freeways and an elementary school. Secured on site laundry room for tenant use. To apply visit www.eimproperties.
