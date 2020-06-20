All apartments in Rolling Hills
Find more places like 1 Chestnut Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolling Hills, CA
/
1 Chestnut Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:09 PM

1 Chestnut Lane

1 Chestnut Lane · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rolling Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Chestnut Lane, Rolling Hills, CA 90274
Rolling Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5 Bedroom, Office, Family Room, 4.5 Bath, 4,142 sqft home on over 2 acre. Home improvements well underway!!!! Come back and take a look. Bathroom remodeled. Stone flooring removed and replaced with wood and travertine. Painting and landscaping improvements underway soon. Take the long drive up to the flat pad to view this wonderful one level over 4,100 Square Foot Pool and Spa home with 3 car Garage. Very private setting ! There are incredible City Views and parking for a large party on the circle drive. This is a fantastic open floor plan yet feels very warm. The Large Living Room has vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances including a Viking Range. It opens the Family Room with high ceilings, Stone Fireplace and city light views. The Elegant Dining Room has sliding glass door onto a patio. What a great reward to live on this secluded street. Solar Included. Easy access to the Crest Gate near Crenshaw Blvd and shopping.

“RE/MAX Estate Properties has an established COVID-19 Prevention Plan set forth in form PEAD, which can be found here: https://rem.ax/2Wu6cF9. All visitors to the property must review and comply with these guidelines as well as sign a PEAD prior to entry.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Chestnut Lane have any available units?
1 Chestnut Lane has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Chestnut Lane have?
Some of 1 Chestnut Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Chestnut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Chestnut Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Chestnut Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1 Chestnut Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills.
Does 1 Chestnut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1 Chestnut Lane does offer parking.
Does 1 Chestnut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Chestnut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Chestnut Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1 Chestnut Lane has a pool.
Does 1 Chestnut Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Chestnut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Chestnut Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Chestnut Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Chestnut Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Chestnut Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 Chestnut Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave
Rolling Hills, CA 90731

Similar Pages

Rolling Hills 1 BedroomsRolling Hills 2 Bedrooms
Rolling Hills Apartments with BalconyRolling Hills Apartments with Parking
Rolling Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CA
Oak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity