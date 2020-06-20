1 Chestnut Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

5 Bedroom, Office, Family Room, 4.5 Bath, 4,142 sqft home on over 2 acre. Home improvements well underway!!!! Come back and take a look. Bathroom remodeled. Stone flooring removed and replaced with wood and travertine. Painting and landscaping improvements underway soon. Take the long drive up to the flat pad to view this wonderful one level over 4,100 Square Foot Pool and Spa home with 3 car Garage. Very private setting ! There are incredible City Views and parking for a large party on the circle drive. This is a fantastic open floor plan yet feels very warm. The Large Living Room has vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances including a Viking Range. It opens the Family Room with high ceilings, Stone Fireplace and city light views. The Elegant Dining Room has sliding glass door onto a patio. What a great reward to live on this secluded street. Solar Included. Easy access to the Crest Gate near Crenshaw Blvd and shopping.



“RE/MAX Estate Properties has an established COVID-19 Prevention Plan set forth in form PEAD, which can be found here: https://rem.ax/2Wu6cF9. All visitors to the property must review and comply with these guidelines as well as sign a PEAD prior to entry.”