Home
/
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
/
979 Silver Spur Road
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:39 AM

979 Silver Spur Road

979 Silver Spur Rd · No Longer Available
Location

979 Silver Spur Rd, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
A RARE TREASURE! Rolling Hills Estates Condominium built in 2010. The original owner never moved in, and is placing the property on the market for the first time. One level home with over 1,600 square feet. The kitchen is custom designed with a built in sub zero like refrigerator, large off kitchen pantry, microwave, dish washer, double sized sink and granite counter tops, laundry room with washer and dryer. Walking the home you will appreciate the arched walk ways, seamless glass shower doors in the bathroom, 8 inch baseboards, high vaulted ceilings, walk in closet(s), French doors, fire place, private patio with exclusive direct access for your personal use, exquisite landscaping, fountains, Spanish style decor, rolling hills view from your windows, and much more. Ample guest parking, totally secure and gated parking with (2) designated spaces, extra garage storage cabinets, and electric car charging stations. This is a gem!
*Soleado Elementary School
*Ridgecrest Intermediate School
*Palos Verdes Peninsula High School
*Palos Verdes High School
We are looking for a long term resident to love and care for this home.
*1st month rent + Deposit of the same
*$500 HOA Deposit will be paid by owner / damage upon move in our move out will be deducted from tenant security deposit.
*No pets please
*Renters Insurance is required prior to lease signing
Call Scott, Christina, or Gabby at 310.831.0123 for questions or showings at 310.831.0123 / 310.901.6603.
scott@harborpm.com / gaby@harborpm.com / christina@harborpm.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Silver Spur Road have any available units?
979 Silver Spur Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 979 Silver Spur Road have?
Some of 979 Silver Spur Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Silver Spur Road currently offering any rent specials?
979 Silver Spur Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Silver Spur Road pet-friendly?
No, 979 Silver Spur Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 979 Silver Spur Road offer parking?
Yes, 979 Silver Spur Road offers parking.
Does 979 Silver Spur Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 979 Silver Spur Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Silver Spur Road have a pool?
No, 979 Silver Spur Road does not have a pool.
Does 979 Silver Spur Road have accessible units?
No, 979 Silver Spur Road does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Silver Spur Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 979 Silver Spur Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Silver Spur Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 979 Silver Spur Road has units with air conditioning.

