979 Silver Spur Road

A RARE TREASURE! Rolling Hills Estates Condominium built in 2010. The original owner never moved in, and is placing the property on the market for the first time. One level home with over 1,600 square feet. The kitchen is custom designed with a built in sub zero like refrigerator, large off kitchen pantry, microwave, dish washer, double sized sink and granite counter tops, laundry room with washer and dryer. Walking the home you will appreciate the arched walk ways, seamless glass shower doors in the bathroom, 8 inch baseboards, high vaulted ceilings, walk in closet(s), French doors, fire place, private patio with exclusive direct access for your personal use, exquisite landscaping, fountains, Spanish style decor, rolling hills view from your windows, and much more. Ample guest parking, totally secure and gated parking with (2) designated spaces, extra garage storage cabinets, and electric car charging stations. This is a gem!

*Soleado Elementary School

*Ridgecrest Intermediate School

*Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

*Palos Verdes High School

We are looking for a long term resident to love and care for this home.

*1st month rent + Deposit of the same

*$500 HOA Deposit will be paid by owner / damage upon move in our move out will be deducted from tenant security deposit.

*No pets please

*Renters Insurance is required prior to lease signing

Call Scott, Christina, or Gabby at 310.831.0123 for questions or showings at 310.831.0123 / 310.901.6603.

scott@harborpm.com / gaby@harborpm.com / christina@harborpm.com

