Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Cresta Verde Drive

5 Cresta Verdes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5 Cresta Verdes Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available 07/08/19 Cresta Palos Verdes - Property Id: 99224

Ocean View townhouse in Cresta Verde, located in Palos Verdes School District. This Private, Spacious, unit is in turnkey condition with Fireplace in the Living room and Ocean View on upper level master bedroom balcony. Lower level patio is off of breakfast area, adjacent to the Breakfast Bar and the kitchen with plenty of room for Family and Entertaining. The bedrooms are located on the second floor. The unit has Designer wool carpet, crown molding, neutral color paint, tile and linoleum flooring. Lease includes in-unit washer and dryer. Covered Gated Garage parking behind the unit with 2 spaces and lower storage space. Additional upper storage available for $50. Great amenities include Community Pool and Spa, Ocean View Clubhouse with gym, Two Tennis Courts, a Putting Green, and lush landscaping with water feature. Easy access to everything. Grocery shopping is a short walk with stunning ocean view. A must see!
Property Id 99224
Property Id 99224

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4691811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Cresta Verde Drive have any available units?
5 Cresta Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 5 Cresta Verde Drive have?
Some of 5 Cresta Verde Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Cresta Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5 Cresta Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Cresta Verde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5 Cresta Verde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 5 Cresta Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5 Cresta Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 5 Cresta Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Cresta Verde Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Cresta Verde Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5 Cresta Verde Drive has a pool.
Does 5 Cresta Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 5 Cresta Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Cresta Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Cresta Verde Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Cresta Verde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Cresta Verde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

