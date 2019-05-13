45 Hitching Post Drive

Amenities

This beautiful one level ranch style family home is located on an idyllic circular street in Rolling Hills Estates. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full newly upgraded bathrooms, Stainless Steel refrigerator, hardwood floors, new plumbing, new stovetop, new roof, and is in immaculate condition. Huge backyard with extra large redwood play set, natural set pool with waterfall hot tub, and an enclosed lower yard overlooking a beautiful canyon where a nature preserve walking trail is accessible just down the street. Ideal for hosting adult guests and children's gatherings. with the comfort and familiarity that allows you to rest and relax after a long day. Easy access to the freeway and shopping help make this unique and sought after area of the Peninsula so desirable. (PLEASE NOTE: SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE NOT INCLUDED AS PART OF THE LEASE. GUEST HOUSE WILL REMAIN UNOCCUPIED OVER LEASE TERM.)