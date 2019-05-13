All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Last updated May 13 2019 at 5:43 AM

45 Hitching Post Drive

45 Hitching Post Drive · No Longer Available
Location

45 Hitching Post Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This beautiful one level ranch style family home is located on an idyllic circular street in Rolling Hills Estates. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full newly upgraded bathrooms, Stainless Steel refrigerator, hardwood floors, new plumbing, new stovetop, new roof, and is in immaculate condition. Huge backyard with extra large redwood play set, natural set pool with waterfall hot tub, and an enclosed lower yard overlooking a beautiful canyon where a nature preserve walking trail is accessible just down the street. Ideal for hosting adult guests and children's gatherings. with the comfort and familiarity that allows you to rest and relax after a long day. Easy access to the freeway and shopping help make this unique and sought after area of the Peninsula so desirable. (PLEASE NOTE: SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE NOT INCLUDED AS PART OF THE LEASE. GUEST HOUSE WILL REMAIN UNOCCUPIED OVER LEASE TERM.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Hitching Post Drive have any available units?
45 Hitching Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 45 Hitching Post Drive have?
Some of 45 Hitching Post Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Hitching Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45 Hitching Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Hitching Post Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45 Hitching Post Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 45 Hitching Post Drive offer parking?
Yes, 45 Hitching Post Drive offers parking.
Does 45 Hitching Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Hitching Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Hitching Post Drive have a pool?
Yes, 45 Hitching Post Drive has a pool.
Does 45 Hitching Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 45 Hitching Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Hitching Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Hitching Post Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Hitching Post Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Hitching Post Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
