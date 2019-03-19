12 Country Meadow Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Well maintained and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home behind the gates at The Ranch. Light, bright & open floorplan features a living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, which opens to the formal dining room. The kitchen & family room with fireplace both flow to the backyard patio and pool area. One bedroom and full bath on the first floor and an additional laundry room. The Second floor features a large master suite with fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, double sinks & two additional bedrooms with a newly updated Jack & Jill bath. The park-like yard has mature landscaping, fruit trees, pool & spa.