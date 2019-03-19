All apartments in Rolling Hills Estates
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Country Meadow Road

12 Country Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

12 Country Meadow Road, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Rolling Hills Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Well maintained and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home behind the gates at The Ranch. Light, bright & open floorplan features a living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, which opens to the formal dining room. The kitchen & family room with fireplace both flow to the backyard patio and pool area. One bedroom and full bath on the first floor and an additional laundry room. The Second floor features a large master suite with fireplace, 2 walk-in closets, double sinks & two additional bedrooms with a newly updated Jack & Jill bath. The park-like yard has mature landscaping, fruit trees, pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Country Meadow Road have any available units?
12 Country Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rolling Hills Estates, CA.
What amenities does 12 Country Meadow Road have?
Some of 12 Country Meadow Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Country Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
12 Country Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Country Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 12 Country Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rolling Hills Estates.
Does 12 Country Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 12 Country Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 12 Country Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Country Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Country Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 12 Country Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 12 Country Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 12 Country Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Country Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Country Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Country Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Country Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
