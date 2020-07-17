All apartments in Riverside County
44945 Via Renaissance
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

44945 Via Renaissance

44945 Via Renaissance · (951) 440-1985
Location

44945 Via Renaissance, Riverside County, CA 92590

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 7606 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
Absolutely stunning, TRUE MILLION DOALLR VIEWS, dream home is now available for lease!! The main home features 4 Bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Entering the main home, you will be treated with soaring vaulted ceilings and a huge living room opening to the kitchen. Entering the heart of the home, you will enjoy a beautiful formal dining room, and entertaining area complete with a grand piano and full bar area, as well as game room with a pool table and private movie theater. Downstairs also includes a room used as the home office. Upstairs are 3 additional rooms including the luxurious master suite complete with huge bathroom, separate shower and jacuzzi tub, as well as the walk in closet with endless storage. The back yard of the home features an infinity pool and spa with truly endless views for your enjoyment.

The guest house includes a studio style layout with a mini kitchen and huge patio area to enjoy the views as well as an additional room used as a gym just below it with separate access. True million dollar views surround this estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44945 Via Renaissance have any available units?
44945 Via Renaissance has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44945 Via Renaissance have?
Some of 44945 Via Renaissance's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44945 Via Renaissance currently offering any rent specials?
44945 Via Renaissance is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44945 Via Renaissance pet-friendly?
No, 44945 Via Renaissance is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside County.
Does 44945 Via Renaissance offer parking?
No, 44945 Via Renaissance does not offer parking.
Does 44945 Via Renaissance have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44945 Via Renaissance does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44945 Via Renaissance have a pool?
Yes, 44945 Via Renaissance has a pool.
Does 44945 Via Renaissance have accessible units?
No, 44945 Via Renaissance does not have accessible units.
Does 44945 Via Renaissance have units with dishwashers?
No, 44945 Via Renaissance does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44945 Via Renaissance have units with air conditioning?
No, 44945 Via Renaissance does not have units with air conditioning.
