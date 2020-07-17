44945 Via Renaissance

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room pool pool table hot tub media room

Absolutely stunning, TRUE MILLION DOALLR VIEWS, dream home is now available for lease!! The main home features 4 Bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Entering the main home, you will be treated with soaring vaulted ceilings and a huge living room opening to the kitchen. Entering the heart of the home, you will enjoy a beautiful formal dining room, and entertaining area complete with a grand piano and full bar area, as well as game room with a pool table and private movie theater. Downstairs also includes a room used as the home office. Upstairs are 3 additional rooms including the luxurious master suite complete with huge bathroom, separate shower and jacuzzi tub, as well as the walk in closet with endless storage. The back yard of the home features an infinity pool and spa with truly endless views for your enjoyment.



The guest house includes a studio style layout with a mini kitchen and huge patio area to enjoy the views as well as an additional room used as a gym just below it with separate access. True million dollar views surround this estate