All apartments in Ripon
Find more places like 265 E. Wind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ripon, CA
/
265 E. Wind Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

265 E. Wind Dr

265 East Wind Drive · (916) 712-3403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ripon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA 95366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 265 E. Wind Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family. This home features tons of upgrades which include tile floors, upgraded carpet, custom paint, tons of storage, upgraded lighting and much more. Chesapeake Subdivision is centrally located to shopping, dining, entertainment, and much more. Park View/Ripona/Ripon Elementary Schools, and Ripon High School Distict. Short distance to free way access. TENANT MUST HAVE RENTERS INSURANCE. Please contact James Dean at 916-712-3403 for more information.

(RLNE2380667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 E. Wind Dr have any available units?
265 E. Wind Dr has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 265 E. Wind Dr have?
Some of 265 E. Wind Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 E. Wind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
265 E. Wind Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 E. Wind Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 E. Wind Dr is pet friendly.
Does 265 E. Wind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 265 E. Wind Dr does offer parking.
Does 265 E. Wind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 E. Wind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 E. Wind Dr have a pool?
No, 265 E. Wind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 265 E. Wind Dr have accessible units?
No, 265 E. Wind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 265 E. Wind Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 E. Wind Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 E. Wind Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 E. Wind Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 265 E. Wind Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd
Ripon, CA 95366

Similar Pages

Ripon 3 BedroomsRipon Apartments with Balcony
Ripon Apartments with Garage
Ripon Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAFremont, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAStockton, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CA
Antioch, CATurlock, CAPittsburg, CAMerced, CAManteca, CABrentwood, CAMorgan Hill, CAEast Foothills, CALathrop, CACeres, CA
Mountain House, CAOakley, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CAFlorin, CAJackson, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Los Medanos CollegeMerced College
University of the Pacific
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity