Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM

56 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Redwood City, CA

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village
611 Manzanita Street
611 Manzanita Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
544 sqft
This 1Bedroom 1Bath home has a designated covered parking and a storage unit. There is common area space shared between tenants. Nearby schools include Central Community School, Central Community High School and Hoover Elementary School.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
425 Oak Ave
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $1400 Room B /$1500 Room C including all Utilities - Property Id: 319789 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 bedroom 3.
Results within 5 miles of Redwood City
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
24 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
22 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,083
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
93 30th Avenue
93 30th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
93 30th Ave. #C This unit is a homey one bedroom apartment that's part of a triplex with plenty of light, and a private outdoor patio.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
4 Units Available
University South
1127 High St
1127 High Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood. The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Central
1930 Alden St, Belmont, CA 94002
1930 Alden Street, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
544 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f04add4459db81d2afc3883 private entrance, private patio beautifully furnished with new sheets, towels and all the fixings plus dishes pots and pans.
Results within 10 miles of Redwood City
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
12 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,801
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
10 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,144
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,973
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
830 sqft
Bright apartments near Alvarado-Niles Road in a very walkable neighborhood. Air conditioning and fireplace. Walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Community has pool and sauna. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Centerville
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
906 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
36 Units Available
Parkmont
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
9 Units Available
Harder-Tennyson
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,825
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
5 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.
Last updated July 13 at 05:30am
$
4 Units Available
San Antonio
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Portal in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Cabrillo
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
921 sqft
Near American High School and Westridge Park. Within a quiet, gated community. Lots of space. On-site laundry, a large pool with sundeck, and ample parking. Lush landscaping throughout. Near Brookvale Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.

July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Redwood City Rent Report. Redwood City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redwood City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Redwood City rents decline sharply over the past month

Redwood City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Redwood City stand at $2,786 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,501 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Redwood City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Redwood City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Redwood City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Redwood City, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Redwood City is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Redwood City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,501 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Redwood City fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Redwood City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Redwood City is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

