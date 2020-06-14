Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Rancho San Diego, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rancho San Diego renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rancho San Diego
28 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho San Diego
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lake Murray
17 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
26 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bostonia
11 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1240 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lemon Grove
3 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4370 Rosebud Lane
4370 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2Bdm 1Ba unit in the heart of La Mesa in sunny San Diego, this unit is a part of 8 units building.Great location, location, location! only mins from Hwy8, Hwy94, Hwy125 and University Ave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
505 E. Madison Avenue #75
505 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
925 sqft
Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking . Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.

1 of 2

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3635 Grove St. Unit 165
3635 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
767 sqft
Coming Soon! Great opportunity to rent this fabulous apartment in Lemon Grove! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Lemon Grove.
Results within 10 miles of Rancho San Diego
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Rancho - Del Rey
11 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Allied Gardens
31 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,071
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Allied Gardens
18 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,624
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Grantville
28 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,740
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,844
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Otay Ranch Village
8 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,588
2297 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
City Guide for Rancho San Diego, CA

"And I went to San Diego, the birthplace of the summer / And watched the ocean dance under the moon" -- From "June on the West Coast" by Bright Eyes

Rancho San Diego, California, is among the census-designated places in - you guessed it -San Diego County. More specifically, it is part of the city of El Cajon. Rancho San Diego's main claim to fame is its excellent location, because it is only about 20 minutes away from Mission Beach, SeaWorld and San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. So if you're interested in joining its 21,208 residents any time soon, check out the basics on this part of Southern California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rancho San Diego, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rancho San Diego renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

