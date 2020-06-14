63 Apartments for rent in Rancho San Diego, CA with gym

"And I went to San Diego, the birthplace of the summer / And watched the ocean dance under the moon" -- From "June on the West Coast" by Bright Eyes

Rancho San Diego, California, is among the census-designated places in - you guessed it -San Diego County. More specifically, it is part of the city of El Cajon. Rancho San Diego's main claim to fame is its excellent location, because it is only about 20 minutes away from Mission Beach, SeaWorld and San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. So if you're interested in joining its 21,208 residents any time soon, check out the basics on this part of Southern California. See more