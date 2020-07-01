3690 Avocado Village Ct

Amenities

*Spacious one bedroom + bonus room (loft) w/ large closets & additional storage

*Enclosed & secured patio w/ video doorbell

*Newly renovated, including new flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances

*Full-size washer/dryer in unit

*Garage with automatic garage door opener

*Quiet, private location, but close to freeways

*End unit: no one under or over you

*Community pool & jacuzzi

*Air conditioning

*Water & trash included

*NO pets, NO smoking

*Monitored security system available

*Ideal for 1-2 people



LONG TERM tenants preferred. Call (619) 876-6654 to schedule showing.