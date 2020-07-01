All apartments in Rancho San Diego
3690 Avocado Village Ct

3690 Avocado Village Court · No Longer Available
Location

3690 Avocado Village Court, Rancho San Diego, CA 91941
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
*Spacious one bedroom + bonus room (loft) w/ large closets & additional storage
*Enclosed & secured patio w/ video doorbell
*Newly renovated, including new flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances
*Full-size washer/dryer in unit
*Garage with automatic garage door opener
*Quiet, private location, but close to freeways
*End unit: no one under or over you
*Community pool & jacuzzi
*Air conditioning
*Water & trash included
*NO pets, NO smoking
*Monitored security system available
*Ideal for 1-2 people

LONG TERM tenants preferred. Call (619) 876-6654 to schedule showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

