3690 Avocado Village Ct

Amenities
*Spacious one bedroom + bonus room (loft) w/ large closets & additional storage
*Enclosed & secured patio w/ video doorbell
*Newly renovated, including new flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances
*Full-size washer/dryer in unit
*Garage with automatic garage door opener
*Quiet, private location, but close to freeways
*End unit: no one under or over you
*Community pool & jacuzzi
*Air conditioning
*Water & trash included
*NO pets, NO smoking
*Monitored security system available
*Ideal for 1-2 people
LONG TERM tenants preferred. Call (619) 876-6654 to schedule showing.