1726 Wingfoot Pl

Amenities
wingfoot - Property Id: 194854
Located in one of East County's most desired communities & on a quiet cul-de-sac, this gorgeous home will amaze you the moment you walk through the door. The incredible patio, with stunning views to the mountains, is an entertainer's dream come true! This home is just steps away from one of the nicest parks in San Diego County & less than 5 minutes from incredible shopping and schools. Gorgeous wood floors, New - fresh paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, solar, EV charging station & more! Neighborhoods: Rancho San Diego.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194854
Property Id 194854
(RLNE5451366)