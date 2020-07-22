1726 Wingfoot Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

wingfoot - Property Id: 194854



Located in one of East County's most desired communities & on a quiet cul-de-sac, this gorgeous home will amaze you the moment you walk through the door. The incredible patio, with stunning views to the mountains, is an entertainer's dream come true! This home is just steps away from one of the nicest parks in San Diego County & less than 5 minutes from incredible shopping and schools. Gorgeous wood floors, New - fresh paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, solar, EV charging station & more! Neighborhoods: Rancho San Diego.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194854

Property Id 194854



(RLNE5451366)