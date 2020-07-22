All apartments in Rancho San Diego
1726 Wingfoot Pl

1726 Wingfoot Place · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Wingfoot Place, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
wingfoot - Property Id: 194854

Located in one of East County's most desired communities & on a quiet cul-de-sac, this gorgeous home will amaze you the moment you walk through the door. The incredible patio, with stunning views to the mountains, is an entertainer's dream come true! This home is just steps away from one of the nicest parks in San Diego County & less than 5 minutes from incredible shopping and schools. Gorgeous wood floors, New - fresh paint throughout, stainless steel appliances, solar, EV charging station & more! Neighborhoods: Rancho San Diego.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194854
Property Id 194854

(RLNE5451366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Wingfoot Pl have any available units?
1726 Wingfoot Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 1726 Wingfoot Pl have?
Some of 1726 Wingfoot Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Wingfoot Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Wingfoot Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Wingfoot Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Wingfoot Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 1726 Wingfoot Pl offer parking?
No, 1726 Wingfoot Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1726 Wingfoot Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Wingfoot Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Wingfoot Pl have a pool?
No, 1726 Wingfoot Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1726 Wingfoot Pl have accessible units?
No, 1726 Wingfoot Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Wingfoot Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 Wingfoot Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 Wingfoot Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 Wingfoot Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
