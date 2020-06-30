12039 Calle De Leon

Amenities
22 Available 02/03/20 This beautiful condo located in the heart of Rancho San Diego won't last long! It's in a quiet neighborhood but has all the amenities needed for living nearby like grocery stores, shopping, dining out and best schools in El Cajon. This condo has 2 beds, 2.5 bath, washer and dryer in unit, detached garage and parking outside for one person (with permit pass). Has living room and dining area, a walk out patio area, balcony off master with panoramic views. Complex features community pool, tennis courts and weight room. The condo is renting for an awesome price, $2000 a month. Move in date February 3rd. We will need first months rent and $2000 down deposit by February 1st. We will clean the carpets before your arrival on the 3rd. One year lease and option to renew. If you book on time, we will give you $100 discount for first month's rent. Final rental price.
***Please text 858-337-5766 for scheduling a showing on Friday***
- Tenant's responsible for utilities.
- Owner pays association.
- Open to renew yearly lease
- No Section 8
- Please fill out application and go through credit score check before viewing.
- Please text to schedule a showing after credit score check 858-337-5766
Schools in the neighborhood:
Rancho San Diego Elementary School
Hillsdale Middle School
Valhalla High School
Grocery stores:
Ralph's
Vons
Albertsons
Stores:
Target
Ross
Kohl's
Michaels
Gyms:
24 hour fitness
Anytime fitness
YMCA
Crunch
No Pets Allowed
