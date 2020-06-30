All apartments in Rancho San Diego
12039 Calle De Leon

12039 Calle De Leon · No Longer Available
Location

12039 Calle De Leon, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
22 Available 02/03/20 This beautiful condo located in the heart of Rancho San Diego won't last long! It's in a quiet neighborhood but has all the amenities needed for living nearby like grocery stores, shopping, dining out and best schools in El Cajon. This condo has 2 beds, 2.5 bath, washer and dryer in unit, detached garage and parking outside for one person (with permit pass). Has living room and dining area, a walk out patio area, balcony off master with panoramic views. Complex features community pool, tennis courts and weight room. The condo is renting for an awesome price, $2000 a month. Move in date February 3rd. We will need first months rent and $2000 down deposit by February 1st. We will clean the carpets before your arrival on the 3rd. One year lease and option to renew. If you book on time, we will give you $100 discount for first month's rent. Final rental price.

***Please text 858-337-5766 for scheduling a showing on Friday***

- Tenant's responsible for utilities.
- Owner pays association.
- Open to renew yearly lease
- No Section 8
- Please fill out application and go through credit score check before viewing.
- Please text to schedule a showing after credit score check 858-337-5766

Schools in the neighborhood:
Rancho San Diego Elementary School
Hillsdale Middle School
Valhalla High School

Grocery stores:
Ralph's
Vons
Albertsons

Stores:
Target
Ross
Kohl's
Michaels

Gyms:
24 hour fitness
Anytime fitness
YMCA
Crunch

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/el-cajon-ca?lid=12919762

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5426070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12039 Calle De Leon have any available units?
12039 Calle De Leon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12039 Calle De Leon have?
Some of 12039 Calle De Leon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12039 Calle De Leon currently offering any rent specials?
12039 Calle De Leon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12039 Calle De Leon pet-friendly?
No, 12039 Calle De Leon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 12039 Calle De Leon offer parking?
Yes, 12039 Calle De Leon offers parking.
Does 12039 Calle De Leon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12039 Calle De Leon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12039 Calle De Leon have a pool?
Yes, 12039 Calle De Leon has a pool.
Does 12039 Calle De Leon have accessible units?
No, 12039 Calle De Leon does not have accessible units.
Does 12039 Calle De Leon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12039 Calle De Leon has units with dishwashers.
Does 12039 Calle De Leon have units with air conditioning?
No, 12039 Calle De Leon does not have units with air conditioning.

