12039 Calle De Leon

22 Available 02/03/20 This beautiful condo located in the heart of Rancho San Diego won't last long! It's in a quiet neighborhood but has all the amenities needed for living nearby like grocery stores, shopping, dining out and best schools in El Cajon. This condo has 2 beds, 2.5 bath, washer and dryer in unit, detached garage and parking outside for one person (with permit pass). Has living room and dining area, a walk out patio area, balcony off master with panoramic views. Complex features community pool, tennis courts and weight room. The condo is renting for an awesome price, $2000 a month. Move in date February 3rd. We will need first months rent and $2000 down deposit by February 1st. We will clean the carpets before your arrival on the 3rd. One year lease and option to renew. If you book on time, we will give you $100 discount for first month's rent. Final rental price.



***Please text 858-337-5766 for scheduling a showing on Friday***



- Tenant's responsible for utilities.

- Owner pays association.

- Open to renew yearly lease

- No Section 8

- Please fill out application and go through credit score check before viewing.

- Please text to schedule a showing after credit score check 858-337-5766



Schools in the neighborhood:

Rancho San Diego Elementary School

Hillsdale Middle School

Valhalla High School



Grocery stores:

Ralph's

Vons

Albertsons



Stores:

Target

Ross

Kohl's

Michaels



Gyms:

24 hour fitness

Anytime fitness

YMCA

Crunch



No Pets Allowed



