12025 Calle De Leon #14

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Bright, Spacious, Well-Appointed Townhouse For Rent. Immediate Availability - This upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is a place you will look forward to coming home to. The lofted living room with wood laminate flooring, newer light fixtures, fireplace and sliding glass door make your time at home relaxing and enjoyable. Access your own backyard patio with south-facing skies for lots of natural light inside and out. The space flows nicely to the upstairs where there are more raised ceilings, a spacious hallway with lots of cabinet space and laundry near the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. The 2nd bedroom has a soaring ceiling with newer paint. While the master has it's own private balcony with spectacular views. There is a detached garage and space out front for parking another car. The community is safe, close to schools, clean and near all the shopping available in and near Rancho San Diego.



Call or text Russell to schedule a showing. 619-867-1713



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5452228)