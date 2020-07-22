All apartments in Rancho San Diego
Find more places like 12025 Calle De Leon #14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho San Diego, CA
/
12025 Calle De Leon #14
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

12025 Calle De Leon #14

12025 Calle De Leon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho San Diego
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12025 Calle De Leon, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright, Spacious, Well-Appointed Townhouse For Rent. Immediate Availability - This upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is a place you will look forward to coming home to. The lofted living room with wood laminate flooring, newer light fixtures, fireplace and sliding glass door make your time at home relaxing and enjoyable. Access your own backyard patio with south-facing skies for lots of natural light inside and out. The space flows nicely to the upstairs where there are more raised ceilings, a spacious hallway with lots of cabinet space and laundry near the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. The 2nd bedroom has a soaring ceiling with newer paint. While the master has it's own private balcony with spectacular views. There is a detached garage and space out front for parking another car. The community is safe, close to schools, clean and near all the shopping available in and near Rancho San Diego.

Call or text Russell to schedule a showing. 619-867-1713

Russell Kochis
DRE # 01954819
LRS Realty and Management, Inc
www.lrsrm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12025 Calle De Leon #14 have any available units?
12025 Calle De Leon #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 12025 Calle De Leon #14 have?
Some of 12025 Calle De Leon #14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12025 Calle De Leon #14 currently offering any rent specials?
12025 Calle De Leon #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12025 Calle De Leon #14 pet-friendly?
No, 12025 Calle De Leon #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 12025 Calle De Leon #14 offer parking?
Yes, 12025 Calle De Leon #14 offers parking.
Does 12025 Calle De Leon #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12025 Calle De Leon #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12025 Calle De Leon #14 have a pool?
No, 12025 Calle De Leon #14 does not have a pool.
Does 12025 Calle De Leon #14 have accessible units?
No, 12025 Calle De Leon #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 12025 Calle De Leon #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12025 Calle De Leon #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12025 Calle De Leon #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12025 Calle De Leon #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl
Rancho San Diego, CA 92019

Similar Pages

Rancho San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho San Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho San Diego Apartments with GymsRancho San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho San Diego Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cuyamaca CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College