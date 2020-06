Amenities

1 Bedroom plus Loft in the Mirasol Complex Rancho San Diego - Large 1 bedroom + loft with vaulted ceilings. This unit is located in the Mirasol Complex. One of the best private location in the complex. Light & Bright. Open kitchen into the living room. Bedroom includes large walk-in closet, shower/tub & toilet enclosed and stack washer/dryer in closet.



Complex includes resort like living with a pool & jacuzzi



Contact agent Julie 619-279-1008

DRE#10256425



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848678)