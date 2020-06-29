All apartments in Rancho San Diego
11418 Via Rancho San Diego
11418 Via Rancho San Diego

11418 Via Rancho San Diego · No Longer Available
Location

11418 Via Rancho San Diego, Rancho San Diego, CA 92019
Rancho San Diego

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Charming 2 bed, 2 bath, upstairs condo located just down the street from Cuyamaca College and nearby many shops, restaurants and a golf course. Clean, bright interior offers carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living room boasts fireplace and slider access to the balcony. The large balcony has a laundry closet with full-sized W/D and nice views of the complex's lush landscaping. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space and appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher). Master bedroom has dual closets and a dual sink. Central heat and A/C is sure to keep you comfortable all year long. Parking will be a breeze with the reserved carport space and plenty of uncovered parking up for grabs. The peaceful complex has a community pool for your enjoyment. You won't want to miss out on this amazing opportunity, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 Via Rancho San Diego have any available units?
11418 Via Rancho San Diego doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho San Diego, CA.
What amenities does 11418 Via Rancho San Diego have?
Some of 11418 Via Rancho San Diego's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11418 Via Rancho San Diego currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Via Rancho San Diego is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Via Rancho San Diego pet-friendly?
No, 11418 Via Rancho San Diego is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho San Diego.
Does 11418 Via Rancho San Diego offer parking?
Yes, 11418 Via Rancho San Diego offers parking.
Does 11418 Via Rancho San Diego have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11418 Via Rancho San Diego does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Via Rancho San Diego have a pool?
Yes, 11418 Via Rancho San Diego has a pool.
Does 11418 Via Rancho San Diego have accessible units?
No, 11418 Via Rancho San Diego does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Via Rancho San Diego have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11418 Via Rancho San Diego has units with dishwashers.
Does 11418 Via Rancho San Diego have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11418 Via Rancho San Diego has units with air conditioning.

