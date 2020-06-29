11418 Via Rancho San Diego

Amenities

Charming 2 bed, 2 bath, upstairs condo located just down the street from Cuyamaca College and nearby many shops, restaurants and a golf course. Clean, bright interior offers carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living room boasts fireplace and slider access to the balcony. The large balcony has a laundry closet with full-sized W/D and nice views of the complex's lush landscaping. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space and appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher). Master bedroom has dual closets and a dual sink. Central heat and A/C is sure to keep you comfortable all year long. Parking will be a breeze with the reserved carport space and plenty of uncovered parking up for grabs. The peaceful complex has a community pool for your enjoyment. You won't want to miss out on this amazing opportunity, give us a call today!