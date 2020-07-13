115 Apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,189
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 05:20am
12 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,720
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Douglas Village
12545 Kenne Dr
12545 Kenne Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1638 sqft
New Modern Two-story 3 Bed 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10885 Paiute Way
10885 Paiute Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
975 sqft
2 Bdrm, 1 bath duplex near Hwy 50 & Zinfandel - Close to Hwy 50 & Zinfandel - This spacious duplex features approximately 975sqft, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10900 Arrington Drive
10900 Arrington Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2049 sqft
The Cottages Collection, Capitol Village - This newer year home is at the Cottages Collection, Capitol Village. The Cottages Collection is a Suburban Community featuring new single-family homes in Rancho Cordova.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Anatolia Village
4377 Sophistry Dr
4377 Sophistry Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3054 sqft
Live in Anatolia..4 Bedroom 3 Baths Single Story with Pool - This house has many features you must see. 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. 3054 square foot single story with pool & nice outdoor patio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10612 Biscay Way
10612 Biscay Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229 Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, schools, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way
10710 Basie Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2091 sqft
***************** AVAILABLE ******************* *************** AVAILABLE July 1st, 2020 ********* ***** 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 Story and 2 car garage attached, A combination of Living room & Formal Dining room, separate family room with

1 of 46

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Anatolia Village
11755 Bagota Way
11755 Bagota Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2375 sqft
This property is spacious and bright. Beautiful new interior paint along with new wood flooring makes the property feel very welcoming. Huge family room with island kitchen along with bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10982 Merrick Way
10982 Merrick Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2049 sqft
Property is currently tenant occupied. Please do not disturb the current residents. Beautiful 4 BR & 2.5 BA home.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Cordova
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
La Riviera
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
2 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1004 sqft
Minutes from the city and area parks. Each luxury home features full-size appliances, walk-in closets, and ample storage. Newly remodeled. On-site pool. Pet-friendly. Homes offer private patios.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Crest at Fair Oaks
10523 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crest at Fair Oaks in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Carmichael Colony
5627 Ranchero Way - 1
5627 Ranchero Way, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Partially remodeled one story duplex on quiet street in Carmichael 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with bright new kitchen, featuring all stainless appliances. Dining area with front patio for easy barbecuing or dining outdoors.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7626 Southcliff Drive
7626 Southcliff Dr, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
7626 Southcliff Drive Available 06/01/20 7626 Southcliff Drive - All of the appliances in the home are almost brand new, as well as flooring, countertops, light fixtures, and more! There is an almost new hot tub that is shared with the neighbor, and
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Cordova
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
6 Units Available
American River Canyon
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rancho Cordova, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rancho Cordova apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

