3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, CA
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
10612 Biscay Way
10612 Biscay Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229 Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove.
10450 Reymouth Ave
10450 Reymouth Avenue, Rancho Cordova, CA
Corner Lot in Rancho Cordova - Recently remodeled with new paint, flooring, kitchen, counter tops and appliances. Wide driveway fits more than the typical two cars. Large front and backyard with this corner lot. Tenant is responsible for water.
North Douglas Village
12545 Kenne Dr
12545 Kenne Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1638 sqft
New Modern Two-story 3 Bed 2.
Villages of Zinfandel
10893 Bellone Way
10893 Bellone Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Home with yard and garage coming soon! - Property Id: 288074 Terms: One year lease Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities Parking: 2 car Garage, Driveway Laundry: Laundry room with hook-ups Coming Soon - Available
10552 RAGTIME CIRCLE
10552 Ragtime Circle, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1316 sqft
This single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been freshly painted inside. Kitchen is a Great Room style. Tons of cup boards and counter tops. Stainless steel sink. Gas stove and built in microwave. Sliding glass door to backyard.
Villages of Zinfandel
3228 BALADA WAY
3228 Balada Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1344 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large family room with a built in fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of cup boards and counter space. Breakfast nook in the front of the house with lots of windows and a ceiling fan.
Larchmont Sunriver
1632 Klamath River Drive
1632 Klamath River Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1312 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Rancho Cordova! This spacious home features wood floors with a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way
10710 Basie Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
***************** AVAILABLE ******************* *************** AVAILABLE July 1st, 2020 ********* ***** 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 Story and 2 car garage attached, A combination of Living room & Formal Dining room, separate family room with
Villages of Zinfandel
3213 Balada Way
3213 Balada Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
Excellent home in a great location. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. - Excellent Rancho Cordova Location. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Nice neighborhood. Good commute location. Spacious kitchen. Refrigerator included and more. Rent is $1975/month; tenant pays water.
Anatolia Village
11755 Bagota Way
11755 Bagota Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
This property is spacious and bright. Beautiful new interior paint along with new wood flooring makes the property feel very welcoming. Huge family room with island kitchen along with bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Cordova
Carmichael Colony
3632 Marshall Ave
3632 Marshall Avenue, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
3632 Marshall Ave Available 06/15/20 Completely Remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom with huge back yard $1995.
4033 Hill Street
4033 Hill Street, Fair Oaks, CA
4033 Hill Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Views! Fair Oaks Village Home on Nearly 1/2 Acre! - Occupied, please do not contact current occupants. Shown by appointment only.
7626 Southcliff Drive
7626 Southcliff Dr, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
7626 Southcliff Drive Available 06/01/20 7626 Southcliff Drive - All of the appliances in the home are almost brand new, as well as flooring, countertops, light fixtures, and more! There is an almost new hot tub that is shared with the neighbor, and
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Cordova
Oakvale
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1180 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Orange Vale Colony
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
7143 Karen Rae Ct
7143 Karen Rae Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1634 sqft
7143 Karen Rae Ct Available 06/15/20 Large lot in a cul-de-sac - 2 Story home in a court. Large open living spaces. Formal living room has bay window. Formal dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace.
Haggin Park
4940 Willow Rock Way
4940 Willow Rock Way, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
