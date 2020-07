Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool e-payments hot tub internet access accessible garage parking alarm system basketball court bbq/grill business center carport cc payments dog grooming area fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Avion Apartments in Rancho Cordova is where city convenience meets a new standard of luxury. Life is about experiences. Some you create, while others are created for you. Our apartments offer the premier address for apartment living. Our newly remodeled layouts and upscale interior finishes define the unique lifestyle experience at a value beyond compare in the right location.



Residents of our community can enjoy our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans that suit any lifestyle. All of our pet-friendly apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with custom crown molding, in-unit washers & dryers, wood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and the finest quartz countertops. Call us today or schedule an apartment tour to see our beautiful community here at Rancho Cordova.