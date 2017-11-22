12545 Kenne Dr

Amenities

New Modern Two-story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1,638 sqft Rancho Cordova Solar Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:



• FICO score of 650 or higher

• Income of three times the rent

• No evictions nor open bankruptcies

• Owner will accept a cosigner

• Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application

• Must take possession of the property within two weeks of approved application

• Pets will not be considered

• No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home

• Owner pays up to $20 towards water. Owner pays for sewer. Owner pays up to $40 towards electricity. Tenant pays for trash and any remaining utility balances.

• Available with a one-year lease term



Near Douglas Road and Grant Line Road in North Douglas Village, Rancho Cordova, this new, modern two-story single family solar home offers three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This home has dual, programmable central heat and air conditioning and on demand hot water. The six panel door entry has a Ring doorbell and opens onto tile flooring, recessed lighting, dual pane windows with two inch blinds and verticals throughout 1,638 square feet of living space. The living/dining room has tile flooring, overhead lighting and a slider to the rear yard. The half bath and stairs to the second floor are located by the front door. There is a loft with beige carpeting and overhead lighting at the top of the stairs.



The kitchen has tile flooring, overhead lighting, numerous black wood cabinets and granite counters with tile back-splash, pot shelves and is equipped with:



• stainless steel, frost-free, side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice

• stainless steel, gas range with griddle and double self-cleaning oven

• stainless steel microwave

• stainless steel dishwasher

• stainless steel sink with convertible faucet and garbage disposal



All of the bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom has beige carpeting and a soffit ceiling. The master bathroom has beige carpeting, overhead lighting, walk-in closet with built-in shelving, granite double vanity, large glass walk-in shower with built-in seat and shelves. The second and third bedrooms have beige carpeting, overhead lighting and double-door closets. The hall bathroom has tile flooring, shower over tub and a double vanity.



The laundry area is located in a separate room upstairs and is equipped with washer and dryer and overhead cabinets. The fenced rear yard has a patio and is equipped with automatic sprinklers and drip irrigation. The front yard has a covered patio and drip irrigation. There is a two-car garage. This home is located in the Folsom Cordova School District.



• Yard maintenance is tenant responsibility.



As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application. You must take possession of the property within two weeks of your approved application. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws – Lic #00948825.



***Please, do not disturb the residents.***



No Pets Allowed



